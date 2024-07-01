The popularity of Demon Slayer has expanded far beyond its home country of Japan, with western audiences also flocking to the dark fantasy saga – particularly 2021 film Mugen Train, which earned a $50 million gross in the USA alone.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be the final arc and conclusion of the story, which began with a young Tanjiro Kamado enlisting in the Demon Slayer Corps after his family is tragically killed.

The Infinity Castle movies were directly set up by Demon Slayer season 4 episode 8, the finale to the most recent arc – warning: spoilers at the link if you're yet to catch up.

Since then, the characters have been on an epic journey, with recent arcs Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training enthralling fans, although none have quite topped the mammoth popularity of Mugen Train.

In addition to its successful run in American cinemas, the film has made more than $500 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini said: "Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been a part of it from the beginning.

"Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits cinemas."

No release dates have been set for the Infinity Castle trilogy of films just yet, but they are set to hit cinemas around the world courtesy of Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. More updates as they come in.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming soon to cinemas.

