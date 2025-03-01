The franchise may replicate that box office success in 2025, because instead of airing a conventional fifth season, Demon Slayer will embark on a new movie trilogy. These three films will cover the Infinity Castle arc from the original Demon Slayer manga by writer and artist Koyoharu Gotouge.

It has now been announced that the first instalment of the trilogy will premiere in Japan on 18th July, 2025.

The movies are expected to receive an international streaming release on Crunchyroll sometime after their theatrical release.

Demon Slayer's fourth season acted as a prologue to the story's big finale, covering the Hashira Training arc. Only lasting eight episodes (a short instalment compared to the 26-episode first season), it saw the show's protagonist Tanjiro and his allies prepare for their upcoming showdown against the villain Muzan Kibutsuji.

Unlike previous seasons, Demon Slayer season 4 didn't earn a widely positive critical reception. Instead, some reactions noted that while this season still offered beautiful animation, the plot seemed to be slowing down in advance of the final act.

However this hasn't really harmed Demon Slayer's reputation as one of the most popular anime franchises currently on air. There's still a lot of hype for the Infinity Castle trilogy, which promises to bring the story to a dramatic and action-packed conclusion.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming soon to cinemas. Stream episodes on Crunchyroll.

