The last time we saw the Demon Slayers , they were torn up and bruised after a vicious confrontation with the brother and sister nightmare, Daki and Gyutaro.

Tanjiro and the gang are back in action after what feels like an eternity in waiting for more Demon Slayer .

It took a Hashira, Tengen, to level the playing field – but even he faced difficulties defeating his opponents. The Sound Hashira left the battle with one less arm than he entered with, which inevitably led to him announcing his retirement following the conflict.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Entertainment District arc wrapped up fairly well in the sense there were no major cliffhangers. It did, however, tease a few interesting points viewers still have no idea about. Why did the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, appear at the end? Who was the mysterious Upper Moon demon that appeared in the finale? What do Nezuko Kamado’s Blood Demon Arts mean for the team?

While we don't have those answers in our midst yet, the next instalment of the Demon Slayer series, a movie titled To the Swordsmith Village, is sure to tackle those queries head on. The movie picks up just before the Entertainment District arc ends, recapping the final two episodes for those that need a quick reminder, before getting in to the brand new content.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch To the Swordsmith Village.

How to watch the Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie in the UK

Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village received an international theatre release on Wednesday 1st March.

You will be given the option of an English dub or original Japanese voice acting, so your preferences won't impact your viewing pleasure.

Is the Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie available to stream online?

It will eventually make its way to Crunchyroll after its theatre run is over. However, Crunchyroll is yet to make an announcement as to when the movie will be housed on its platform.

Should you watch the movie Demon Slayer movie before season 3?

For all intents and purposes, you should make a conscious effort to watch the movie first.

Though it may not be currently accessible to everyone, the release dates are in canonical order, AKA the events of Demon Slayer take place in the order stories are released, and by skipping straight to the anime, you'll be missing out.

Season 3 releases on Crunchyroll on Sunday 9th April, but there's no indication of when the movie will find its way to the site. You can either wait for the movie to drop at an undisclosed date to stay faithful to the timeline, or go ahead and backtrack your way through the narrative.

More like this

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.