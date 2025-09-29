Using our codes, you can spawn Brainrot Gods, get some extra luck and more – be sure to see what our Grow a Garden, Mugen and 99 Nights in the Forest codes can get you, too!

But for now, let's take a look at the full list of Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes for September 2025!

Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes: Full list for September 2025

Here is the full list of currently available Steal the Brainrot codes in Fortnite:

Active codes

At the time of writing there are no active codes for Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite.

Expired codes

9231 – Skip machine (NEW)

Skip machine (NEW) 5279 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW) 6393 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW) 1825 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW) 2388 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW) 5486 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW) 1912 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)

Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW) 1507 – Spawn a Brainrot God

Spawn a Brainrot God 3000 – Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes

Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes 0108 – Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes

Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes 5289 – Spawn 3x random Zombie Brainrots

Spawn 3x random Zombie Brainrots 7346 – Spawn a Brainrot God

How to redeem codes in Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite

Interact with this red terminal to redeem your Steal the Brainrot codes. Epic Games

In Roblox, you can usually just redeem codes by quickly opening up a menu – it's a bit different in Fortnite, so we'll take you through it.

To redeem codes in Steal the Brainrot, you simply need to follow these steps:

Launch Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite using the following Map Code: 3225-0366-8885

When you spawn in, make your way to the terminal located in the centre of the lobby area

Interact with the terminal by holding down the 'E' key on PC or the

Type in code the code you want to redeem, and then hit 'Enter' on PC or

Enjoy your rewards!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.