Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes: Full list for September 2025
Every currently available code!
We've already got Steal a Brainrot in Roblox, and now we have Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite, and you can get some nifty rewards thanks to our list of codes.
The game has you, unsurprisingly, stealing Brainrots from a conveyor belt and other players, hiding them away in your base and making money from them.
Using our codes, you can spawn Brainrot Gods, get some extra luck and more – be sure to see what our Grow a Garden, Mugen and 99 Nights in the Forest codes can get you, too!
But for now, let's take a look at the full list of Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes for September 2025!
Here is the full list of currently available Steal the Brainrot codes in Fortnite:
Active codes
- At the time of writing there are no active codes for Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite.
Expired codes
- 9231 – Skip machine (NEW)
- 5279 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)
- 6393 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)
- 1825 – Spawn a Brainrot God Lucky Rot (NEW)
- 2388 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)
- 5486 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)
- 1912 – Spawn a Brainrot God (NEW)
- 1507 – Spawn a Brainrot God
- 3000 – Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes
- 0108 – Activate 2x Server Luck for 10 minutes
- 5289 – Spawn 3x random Zombie Brainrots
- 7346 – Spawn a Brainrot God
How to redeem codes in Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite
In Roblox, you can usually just redeem codes by quickly opening up a menu – it's a bit different in Fortnite, so we'll take you through it.
To redeem codes in Steal the Brainrot, you simply need to follow these steps:
- Launch Steal the Brainrot in Fortnite using the following Map Code: 3225-0366-8885
- When you spawn in, make your way to the terminal located in the centre of the lobby area
- Interact with the terminal by holding down the 'E' key on PC or the
- Type in code the code you want to redeem, and then hit 'Enter' on PC or
- Enjoy your rewards!
