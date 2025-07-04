Basketball Zero codes: Full list for July 2025 and how to redeem them
Nothin' but codes.
Following the success of fellow anime Roblox game Blue Lock Rivals, Basketball Zero is here for all the Kuroko's Basketball fans out there.
And like many Roblox games, there are plenty of Basketball Zero codes for you to earn spins and unlock some great items in-game.
But for now, if you're on the hunt for some free spins in Basketball Zero, read on for our full list of codes!
Full list of Basketball Zero codes for July 2025
Here are all of the currently available Basketball Zero codes:
Active Basketball Zero codes
- CHROLLO700KSUBS – 20 Lucky Spins and 20 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW)
- BONUSCHROLLO – 5 Lucky Spins and 5 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW)
- 5MLIKES – 15 Lucky Spins and 15 Lucky Zone Spins
- SUMMERFIXES – 10 Lucky Spins and 10 Lucky Zone Spins
Expired Basketball Zero codes
- CHROLLO1MTT
- ANOTHERGIFT
- 10KFOLLOWERSTY
- STOPBEGGING
- CHROTATCAREPACKAGE
- TEAMCHROLLO
- TEAMTATLIS
- DOBETTERM
- TATLISBETTER
- CHROLLOSOLOS
- TOOEZ
- GOLD
- ACEREWORK
- CHROLLOBOREDRN
- BOOSTEDCODE
- BASKETBALLGOD
- 5MLIKES
- CHROLLO600KSUBS
- CHROLLOSBACK
- CHROLLOSGIFTTY
- EMPERORUPD
- 300KEMPEROR
- 10KLIKESYTS
- ACCIDENTS
- EMPERORSOON
- STARREWORK
- HISRRY
- RANKEDCODE
- rankedsoon
- chrollohi
- PERFECTION
- 200KPERFECT
- 5MLIKES
- TATLISPATCHWOW
- 300KINTERESTED
- CHROLLOGIFT
- 200KLOCK
- 10klikesty
- 150KLOCK
- 5MLIKES
- NEWCODESRRY
- SUNDAYPATCH
- wowfotgotcode
- YIPPEE3V3
- SORRY4DELAY
- 200KINTERESTED
- 150KINTERESTED2
- 15KLIKESYT
- 100KINTERESTED
- TATLISBUGOOPS
- SRRYFORCRASH
- JACKPOT
- 10KLIKES
- JACKPOTTOMORROW
- CHROLLOFORGOT
- CHROLLOMVP
- TATLISCODE
- 150kevent
- WOW100K
- 1MLIKES
- 400KWOW
- 100KW
- WCHROLLO
- RELEASE
- 500KLIKES
- 350KLIKES
- 150KLIKES
- 50KLIKES
How to redeem codes in Basketball Zero
Redeeming codes in Basketball Zero is simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:
- Launch Basketball Zero on Roblox
- Select the purple 'Codes' button from the menu at the bottom of your screen
- Paste or type in your selected code
- Click 'Redeem'
- Enjoy your rewards!
That's everything you need to know – enjoy all your free spins!
