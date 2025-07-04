Be sure to check out our Grow a Garden codes and Dig codes if you're a fan of those games as well.

But for now, if you're on the hunt for some free spins in Basketball Zero, read on for our full list of codes!

Full list of Basketball Zero codes for July 2025

Here are all of the currently available Basketball Zero codes:

Active Basketball Zero codes

CHROLLO700KSUBS – 20 Lucky Spins and 20 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW)

20 Lucky Spins and 20 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW) BONUSCHROLLO – 5 Lucky Spins and 5 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW)

5 Lucky Spins and 5 Lucky Zone Spins (NEW) 5MLIKES – 15 Lucky Spins and 15 Lucky Zone Spins

15 Lucky Spins and 15 Lucky Zone Spins SUMMERFIXES – 10 Lucky Spins and 10 Lucky Zone Spins

Expired Basketball Zero codes

CHROLLO1MTT

ANOTHERGIFT

10KFOLLOWERSTY

STOPBEGGING

CHROTATCAREPACKAGE

TEAMCHROLLO

TEAMTATLIS

DOBETTERM

TATLISBETTER

CHROLLOSOLOS

TOOEZ

GOLD

ACEREWORK

CHROLLOBOREDRN

BOOSTEDCODE

BASKETBALLGOD

5MLIKES

CHROLLO600KSUBS

CHROLLOSBACK

CHROLLOSGIFTTY

EMPERORUPD

300KEMPEROR

10KLIKESYTS

ACCIDENTS

EMPERORSOON

STARREWORK

HISRRY

RANKEDCODE

rankedsoon

chrollohi

PERFECTION

200KPERFECT

5MLIKES

TATLISPATCHWOW

300KINTERESTED

CHROLLOGIFT

200KLOCK

10klikesty

150KLOCK

5MLIKES

NEWCODESRRY

SUNDAYPATCH

wowfotgotcode

YIPPEE3V3

SORRY4DELAY

200KINTERESTED

150KINTERESTED2

15KLIKESYT

100KINTERESTED

TATLISBUGOOPS

SRRYFORCRASH

JACKPOT

10KLIKES

JACKPOTTOMORROW

CHROLLOFORGOT

CHROLLOMVP

TATLISCODE

150kevent

WOW100K

1MLIKES

400KWOW

100KW

WCHROLLO

RELEASE

500KLIKES

350KLIKES

150KLIKES

50KLIKES

How to redeem codes in Basketball Zero

Redeeming codes in Basketball Zero is simple. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Basketball Zero on Roblox

Select the purple 'Codes' button from the menu at the bottom of your screen

Paste or type in your selected code

Click 'Redeem'

Enjoy your rewards!

That's everything you need to know – enjoy all your free spins!

