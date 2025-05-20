But as we approach the end of this season, when does BO6 Season 4 release and what will be included?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4 is currently scheduled to release on Thursday 29th May 2025.

This was officially confirmed on the official Call of Duty social media accounts, and it coincides with the end of Season 3.

While this is the current date, there is always the potential that the season’s start could be delayed – Season 3 was initially slated to begin on 20th March, but was pushed back until April.

What to expect from CoD BO6 Season 4

We don’t know too much yet about BO6 Season 4, but one thing that has been confirmed is the return of Vikhor 'Stitch' Kuzmin from Black Ops Cold War.

Following the conclusion of Season 3’s story, it appears that Adler and the Rogue Black Ops team will be breaking Stitch out of the Camp Zeta prison in Iceland on the road to clearing their names.

As for actual gameplay, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but thanks to some dataminers, we have an idea of what could be coming.

Reported leaks claim that several new weapons are already in the files and are set to be released as part of Season 4, including:

Olympia (Shotgun)

Revolver (Pistol)

Brass Knuckles

Grim Reaper (Scorestreak)

Since these haven’t been confirmed yet, we don’t know for sure that they’ll be included, so take this info with a pinch of salt.

