Gaming division head David Haddad was recently confirmed to be stepping down from his position, with anonymous staffers telling Bloomberg that it has lacked a "strong, cohesive vision" during his tenure.

They complained of "ineffectual trend-chasing and wasted development time" that has resulted in "reputational hits" and the loss of "key staff members" during a period which also saw parent company Warner Bros change hands between AT&T and Discovery, which only added to any uncertainty felt.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has commented that the gaming division is "substantially underperforming its potential", with Bloomberg's report outlining his intention to "scale back" development to focus on "just a few franchises".

Fortunately for fans of Hogwarts: Legacy, the Wizarding World appears to be one of those IPs set to play a role in the future of WB Games, with Bloomberg reporting that studio Avalanche is working on "new content" for the original game "as well as a sequel".

However, Schreier's report notes that "questions linger about whether the success of the first game [which sold 34 million copies] can even be replicated, let alone surpassed — or if the pent-up demand has already been satiated".

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros Games

There is particular concern following the commercial underperformance of recent spin-off Quidditch Champions, which indicated that not every Harry Potter-branded project can be regarded as a sure-fire success.

JB Perrette, Warner Bros head of games and global streaming, appeared optimistic, however, telling Bloomberg: "We’ll get right back to profitability in 2025. We won't get back to the profitability we want to get back to in the next two to three years.

"It will take two to three years to rebuild, reset to levels we want to be at, but the bounce back is immediate as far as going from loss-making to profitability."

