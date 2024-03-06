It was quite an odd call for developers Player First Games to close the open beta in the first place, as players could purchase skins and battle passes – something typically relegated to full releases.

Players could still engage in offline play at least, but it was limited to local play or test matches.

Warner Bros also has a pretty troubled recent past with live service games, as evidenced by the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which we think is fair to describe as "not ideal".

More like this

For those who aren’t aware of the game, MultiVersus – as described on the official site FAQ – "is a free-to-play platform fighter video game with an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes, various online modes including a team-based 2 vs 2 format and ongoing content-filled seasons".

It’s very similar in practice, then, to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and its sequel, which takes beloved characters from their many shows and places them in a platform fighting game.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But with all this hubbub, it’s clear that some sort of announcement is afoot. The game has been slated for a 2024 release for a while, and with nine months left of the year, there’s only so much time for that to happen.

There’s certainly no concrete release window – let alone a release date - but there’s bound to be an announcement made soon.

Whether or not it will capture players' attention again is also up for debate, as though MultiVersus reached an all-time peak of 153,433 players (as of writing) during the initial open beta, the current 24-hour peak is less than a thousandth of this, at 115, according to SteamDB.

That’s higher than it has been in recent weeks, however, so clearly there is some – albeit limited – renewed interest.

Once we have more information regarding what we can expect, or a proper announcement is made, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as possible - so do be sure to check back in with us often!

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.