It's important to note that although MultiVersus is free to play, a lot of the characters have to be earned through gameplay, unless you're willing to spend real money or in-game currency to unlock them early.

The big new Warner Bros game, MultiVersus , has arrived. As you'll notice immediately when you boot it up, there are loads of MultiVersus characters to choose from.

But which characters from the Warner Bros vault are the best in MultiVersus? After a few hours of play, how would we rank the MultiVersus characters if we were forced to make a tier list?

Keep on reading and we'll run through the whole MultiVersus roster and share our thoughts about them. Plus, you'll want to know which characters are in which class!

MultiVersus roster

The original MultiVersus roster.

At present, the full MultiVersus roster of characters (and where you know them from) looks like this:

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

(Game of Thrones) Batman (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Bugs Bunny (animation)

(animation) Finn (Adventure Time)

(Adventure Time) Garnet (Steven Universe)

(Steven Universe) Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

(Adventure Time) LeBron James (basketball/Space Jam)

(basketball/Space Jam) Reindog (an original character for MultiVersus)

(an original character for MultiVersus) Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

(Scooby-Doo) Steven Universe

Superman (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Taz, the Tasmanian Devil (animation)

(animation) The Iron Giant (animation)

(animation) Tom and Jerry (animation)

(animation) Velma (Scooby-Doo)

(Scooby-Doo) Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

During the game's first season (which kicks off on 9th August), Rick and Morty from the show of the same name will also be added to the MultiVersus roster.

Rumours abound that other Warner Bros characters could join the roster. Everyone from Harry Potter to Ted Lasso has been rumoured, but we'll just have to wait and see who gets announced through official channels.

MultiVersus character classes

At launch, there are four classes in MultiVersus – Assassin, Bruiser, Mage, Tank Support – and certain objectives in the game will ask you to win battles with a certain class of character. Here's a quick list of which characters are in which classes:

Assassin: Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, Finn

Bruiser: Batman, Shaggy, Garnet, Taz, Jake the Dog, LeBron James

Mage: Buggs Bunny, Tom and Jerry

Tank: Superman, The Iron Giant, Wonder Woman

Support: Velma, Reindog, Steven Universe

MultiVersus best character

Who's the best character in MultiVersus? That, of course, is a matter of opinion and totally up for debate. During the pre-release period, many would've argued that Taz is the best character in MultiVersus.

However, with a recent patch slightly nerfing Taz (putting a cooldown timer on his powerful spin attack), the debate is blown wide open again. Personally, this writer is fond of Batman and Harley Quinn, both of whom have bombs they can use to blast their enemies. That being said, we have a soft sport for Superman as well, with his laser eyes and ice breath coming in very handy.

MultiVersus tier list

Making a tier list is very subjective (and very much tied to your individual play style), but this is how we'd rank the MultiVersus characters that we've had the chance to play with thus far:

S Tier: Taz, Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, The Iron Giant

A Tier: Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Finn, Bugs Bunny

B Tier: Shaggy, Garnet, Taz, Jake the Dog, LeBron James, Finn

C Tier: Velma, Reindog, Steven Universe, Tom and Jerry

We'll try our best to update this article as more MultiVersus characters are added, and it's worth noting that future patches could well alter which ones play best. You can never get too comfortable with a game like this!

