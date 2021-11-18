MultiVersus: Shaggy, Batman & Arya Stark join Warner Bros crossover game

Warner Bros has announced MultiVersus, a free-to-play multiplayer fighting game that will allow you and your pals to duke it out as Batman, Arya Stark and several other iconic characters from Warner Bros movies and TV shows.

Although the exact MultiVersus release date has not been confirmed, players have been told to expect the game in 2022, and we’ve also been shown the first gameplay footage. It looks like a WB-infused spin on Super Smash Bros Ultimate, basically, and it’s coming to us from the developers at Player First Games and publishers at Warner Bros Games.

The first trailer for MultiVersus confirmed that Warner Bros will be pulling in characters from the DC universe, Game of Thrones and various animated shows, even going so far as to include the ‘Ultra Instinct’ version of Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy, who was recently included in a vast number of memes.

So if you’re looking for the full roster of confirmed characters and all the other key details on MultiVersus, keep on reading and we’ll furnish you with all the details on the web!

What is MultiVersus?

Made in a similar mould to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, MultiVersus is a multiplayer fighting game – falling into the ‘platform brawler’ subgenre – packed with familiar Warner Bros characters like Superman, Bugs Bunny and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. The game has only just been revealed, but fans have been told to expect seasonal content and lots of new characters to be added down the line.

When is the MultiVersus release date?

The MultiVersus release date will take place in 2022, Warner Bros Games has confirmed. We don’t have a month or even a season to aim for just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when more precise release date information becomes available for MultiVersus.

Is MultiVersus free?

Yes, one thing we know is that MultiVersus will be free-to-play, meaning that you won’t have to spend a penny to download the game and start playing. There may well be microtransactions in the game itself, but we’d expect those to be optional if they do exist. We’ll let you know if we hear anything.

Which consoles and platforms can play MultiVersus?

It has been confirmed that MultiVersus will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Steam. There is no sign of a MultiVersus Nintendo Switch release at the moment, but we’ll update this page if that gets confirmed at a later date.

Is MultiVersus crossplay?

Yes, MultiVersus will be a cross-play title, allowing you to play with your pals regardless of which platform they’re playing on. The trailer also promised “dedicated server-based rollback netcode”, which should apparently mean there isn’t any input lag getting in the way of your fun with friends.

MultiVersus beta

The MultiVersus trailer ended with the words ‘sign up now for our upcoming playtests’, making it pretty obvious that some kind of MultiVersus beta or demo will be going live at some point prior to the full launch. While we don’t have any dates for that beta just yet, we have spotted a form on the Warner Bros website where you can sign up for playtests in general. That’s probably your best bet if you want to get involved with the MultiVersus beta when it comes around.

MultiVersus roster of confirmed characters

Judging by the official MultiVersus trailer, these characters have been confirmed to appear in the game’s roster of fighters at launch:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

Bugs Bunny

Tom and Jerry

Steven Universe

Garnet (from Steven Universe)

Jake the Dog (from Adventure Time)

Finn (from Adventure Time)

Arya Stark (from Game of Thrones)

Shaggy (from Scooby-Doo)

Reindog (an original character for MultiVersus)

MultiVersus cast

Viewers with good hearing may have noticed some very familiar voices in the MultiVersus trailer, with several big-name actors reprising their famous roles here! From what we can tell, all of these people are set to have voice roles, many of them reprising their iconic characters in the MultiVersus cast:

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Kevin Conroy (Batman)

George Newbern (Superman)

Tara Strong (Harley Quinn)

Matthew Lillard (Shaggy)

John DiMaggio (Jake the Dog)

Jeremy Shada (Finn)

Daniel DiVenere (Steven Universe)

Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny)

Estelle (Garnet)

Eric Bauza (Tom and Jerry)

Andrew Frankel (Reindog)

MultiVersus gameplay

The MultiVersus trailer (which we’ve embedded slightly further down this page) made it clear that there will be several different ways to take part in MultiVersus gameplay.

Although you will be able to enter the fray as a solo fighter, the trailer made a point of highlighting the 2v2 battle format, where you’ll play in pairs and work with your co-op partner to try and dish out powerful combos and interlinked attacks.

You will also be able to form a guild with your friends and challenge other guilds in combat, with the trailer making it clear that social features such as this will be a part of the game.

Other confirmed MultiVersus gameplay modes include 1v1 battles and 4-player ‘free for alls’.

MultiVersus trailer

While we wait for more details on the MultiVersus release date, take a look at the trailer below if you really want to get a flavour for what’s in store. While the graphics look quite basic, it does look like it could be a lot of fun!

