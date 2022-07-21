Why isn't MultiVersus free? Founder's Pack price & paid beta explained

When the game was first announced, it was said that MultiVersus will be a free-to-play game. However, if you've looked for MultiVersus on your console of choice (or PC) this week, you will have seen that various different payment options are available at present.

You may have seen that people have started playing MultiVersus , the Warner Bros game that throws famous faces such as Batman and Arya Stark together for some Super Smash Bros-style combat.

So, what gives? Why isn't MultiVersus free yet, and what is all this Founder's Pack business about? Keep on reading to find out more on MultiVersus price situation and whether you can get into the open beta for free.

Why isn't MutliVersus free yet?

MultiVersus is not free yet because the game is still in early access. It is not open to everyone at this point, but that unlocking will be happening soon (when the free open beta starts - more on that in a moment).

For now, players can gain early access to MultiVersus in a number of ways: the simplest way is to buy the MultiVersus Founder's Pack (which comes with early access as a perk), but you could instead take part in the developers' Twitch Drops community campaign if you've got the time.

Buy the MultiVersus Founder's Pack:

When does MultiVersus go free-to-play?

MultiVersus will go free-to-play when the open beta begins on 26th July at 9am PDT (that's 5pm BST here in the UK).

From that point onwards, anyone will be able to jump into the game without spending a penny on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

What is MultiVersus Founder's Pack?

The MultiVerus Founder's Pack. Warner Bros

The MultiVersus Founder's Pack is a paid-for product that comes with a number of digital perks for players, as well as offering early access to MultiVersus ahead of the open beta.

As you can see above, there are three different versions of the Founder's Pack - the more you're willing to spend, the more virtual goodies you will receive, but every different version gets you the early access (which feels like the main thing).

The MultiVersus price for the Founder's Packs seems to be £32.99 for the Standard Edition, £49.99 for the Deluxe Edition, or £79.99 for Premium Edition. And if you just can't wait for the free beta, you can buy the MultiVersus Founder's Pack at the links below:

MultiVersus is not planning to release on Nintendo Switch, so don't go looking for the Founder's Pack on the eShop! And yes, don't forget that you only have to wait until 26th July if you want to play MultiVersus for free.

