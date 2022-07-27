Given that MultiVersus is free , you might be wondering how exactly you are meant to access the game. After all, you won't find a paid-for product in any physical stores.

You might've heard that MultiVersus is out now, with an impressive roster of MultiVersus characters that pull from the Warner Bros archive, but how do you actually download the game?

Don't worry, though, because downloading MultiVersus is very easy and it can be done across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Keep reading and we'll tell you what to do!

How to download MultiVersus on PC, Xbox or PlayStation

If you want to download MultiVersus on PC, all you need to do is head to the official product page on Steam or the Epic Games Store — you'll be able to get the game from there!

If you're looking to download MultiVersus on a PS4 or PS5 console, simply head to the PlayStation Store on your console of choice and select the option to download the game.

Or if you're playing on an Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you'll find the option to download MultiVersus in the Microsoft Store on your console.

Although there are Founder's Packs that you can pay for (earning yourself some digital goodies in the process), there's also an option to just download the base game for free.

It's worth noting that there's no Nintendo Switch or mobile version version of MultiVersus, so don't bother looking on those platforms. You also won't find the game on Google Stadia or Amazon Luna at present.

Plus, players will be glad to hear that MultiVersus does support crossplay and cross-progression, so you'll be able to sync your progress if you're swapping between devices, and you'll also be able to battle it out against players on any other system.

You can also send MultiVersus toast to players to show your appreciation of them! Click the link in that previous sentence to learn what that means, if you don't already know.

