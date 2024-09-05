The story of the first game wrapped up nicely (or nastily, depending on your decisions), so it looked like the developers doubted that they would make another.

However, a prominent figure at Warner Bros has shared information that's bound to please fans of the Harry Potter universe.

So, is there definitely something on the way, or is it all just speculation? Let's take a look at everything we know about a possible Hogwarts Legacy sequel.

Will there be a Hogwarts Legacy 2?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is a high priority after the huge success of the original last year.

Despite the tepid (to put it lightly) response to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, he still considers Warner Bros' gaming department to be a massive asset (phew!).

At a conference, Wiedenfels said, "It is, just like the film business, a hit-driven business. Obviously a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple years down the road."

So, while there's not a huge amount of information here (no release date, platform information or story details), we can at least hedge our bets that we'll get a Hogwarts Legacy sequel at some point.

The words "a couple of years down the line" suggests that it will at least drop on the current generation of consoles. That said, with speculation of a PlayStation 6 already in the works, it's hard to know anything for sure.

If any other news surfaces we'll let you know right away, but this looks promising.

