In the same interview, he revealed that as well as the writing process having started, director Mark Mylod (known for Succession and the 2022 film The Menu) has also begun work on the project, and explained: "They’re hiring department heads, casting, and we’re off."

Meanwhile, asked if there was any truth to a reported production start date in March – supposedly in line with a date listed on the casting call for young actors to play the three leads – Bloys said that no date had yet been decided upon.

"I think they were talking about age [the young actors] will be in March, that doesn’t mean necessarily a production start date," he said.

It was announced back in April 2023 that all seven novels in JK Rowling's hugely popular children's book series were set to be adapted into a new TV show, less than 15 years on from the release of the final entry in the film series.

Earlier in September, it was revealed that the show had opened a casting call for young actors to submit self-tapes for the leading roles, confirming that the series will film between 2025 and 2026.

The announcement called for children who will be aged nine to 11 in April 2025 and who are residents of the UK and Ireland, and also included a note saying: "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting."

It was revealed in June that Francesca Gardiner - who has previously written multiple episodes of His Dark Materials and The Rook – would be serving as showrunner for the series, while Mylod would executive produce the show and direct multiple episodes.

The synopsis for the show states that it will "be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer JK Rowling".

It continues: "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

