The "decade-long" series has recently invited a select group of creatives to pitch ideas for the series, as reported by Deadline, and in a new interview with Variety, Chairperson of Warner Bros Television, Channing Dungey, has given an update on casting for the series.

"We're in conversations with a number of different writers to figure out who's going to be the person to lead that franchise for us," Dungey told Variety.

She noted that current rumours and speculation around casting are inaccurate.

Dungey continued: "The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations.

"The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12."

The series will be executively produced by JK Rowling, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

Based on a statement released last year, each season of the new series will be an adaptation of each of the seven books, with a new cast playing the much-loved characters.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," the statement begins.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years.

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

