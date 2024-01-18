Gomez will also guest star in the pilot, while Henrie will reprise his role as a series regular. He'll be joined by new cast members Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

The series will pick up with an adult Justin after he left his wizard powers behind. But, after a mysterious incident at WizTech, he gets a surprise from a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training.

It soon becomes clear that Justin must revisit his past to ensure the future of the Wizarding World.

Thiele will play Roman Russo, Justin's son, while Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, Giada. Feeling old yet?

The series is being developed by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (the brains behind That's So Raven revival Raven's Home).

Wizards of Waverly Place first aired from 2007 to 2012 and starred Gomez alongside Henrie, Jake T Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise.

It followed the Russo siblings, who had to navigate their magical powers alongside the usual obstacles of teenagehood.

In the acting world, Gomez has most recently seen success with Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.

