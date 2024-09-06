Jet Kordo’s Legacy is just one quest that makes up the many missions in Star Wars Outlaws. As we’ll find below, this quest only becomes available after you complete The Wreck and you are able to leave Toshara.

While not strictly linked to the plot, it’s well worth going after the hidden vaults, as you can get some really nifty loot and it reveals more of your ship's backstory.

So, between playing Sabbac and hunting for treasure, it really does feel that Star Wars Outlaws lives up to the promise of being the perfect scoundrel simulator. But let’s get to it, shall we?

How to use the Holotracker in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws map. Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Once you complete the quest The Wreck, you can find Jet Kordo’s Holotracker on the Trailblazer. After a cutscene, you can bring it up and it will show you a hologram of the location where the secret vault is located.

You may need to do a bit of sightseeing to pinpoint exactly where, but it does make you feel like a proper adventurer pulling over to try and match up the topography.

If you’re stuck, though, you can find the first vault just south-west of Typhon’s Rock, which itself is south-east of Jaunta’s Hope, as can be seen in the screenshot above.

Once you arrive at the location, pop over to the painted rock and isolate the frequency. The Holotracker now acts as a homing beacon that beeps when you’re looking in the direction of the source.

The beeping will be coming directly ahead of the painted rock, so follow the sound until you get to a cave at the bottom of a pit.

Hop on down there, and the source is directly on your left as you enter the cave.

Insert the holodisk and this will drop a ladder from the cave’s ceiling. Climb up, and read the datapad to reveal that there are other vaults hidden across the galaxy.

Pick the lock and then open the container. After a short conversion with ND-5, they recommend that finding the rest of these vaults could be worth it.

Once you’ve found the vault, the Holotracker won’t show a location anymore on Toshara, so you need to get out there in the galaxy and explore.

