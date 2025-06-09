So, if you're curious when we expect the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date to come around, we'll take you through everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release during 2025, although Activision is yet to confirm a specific release date.

In a press release announcing the game, Call of Duty general manager Matt Cox remarks that "players have a lot to look forward to later this year when Black Ops 7 releases".

While we don't have a specific date, we can predict that the game will almost certainly release in late October to early November 2025.

Almost all Call of Duty titles release one or two weeks either side of Halloween, and, excluding remasters, no main series Call of Duty title has ever released outside of October and November.

It has been confirmed that more about the game will be revealed later this summer, which is likely when the release date itself will be confirmed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay and story details

Activision describes Black Ops 7 as "the most mind-bending Black Ops ever", marking the first consecutive release of Black Ops games in CoD history.

Set in 2035 in a world "on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare", the BO7 story will follow on from the events of BO2 and BO6, with David 'Section' Mason (played by Milo Ventimiglia) and his team taking the spotlight, and even featuring Kiernan Shipka as new character Emma Kagan.

Here's what an Activision press release has to say about the gameplay: "Prepare to squad up with friends or play solo in a thrilling and innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in a signature Multiplayer experience packed with brand-new maps and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether."

As for story, the purposely confusing and almost Inception-like trailer didn't provide much in the way of explanation.

We see David Mason entering an office and talking to a holographic AI before several scenes of him in a world with a folding world and the world splitting apart around him – not much to go on.

On why the team has decided to go for back-to-back Black Ops games, head of Activision publisher marketing Tyler Bahl explained: "The team is looking to build on the incredible community enthusiasm we've seen within the Black Ops universe.

"Delivering consecutive Black Ops games also allows our teams the tremendous opportunity to tap not only into our own creativity but also embrace the shift from a '90s setting to the new 2035 future setting within our marketing."

Is there a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer?

Yes! Activision released a three-minute teaser trailer as part of the Xbox Games Showcase on 8th June, which you can watch below!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.