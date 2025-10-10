So, will there be SBMM in CoD BO7? Here's everything you need to know.

Will CoD BO7 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking decision confirmed

Developer Treyarch has now confirmed that matchmaking for BO7 will not contain SBMM, or rather, it will play a very small role.

In a blogpost on the official Call of Duty website, the developer stated the following:

"At launch, Open Matchmaking with minimal skill consideration will be the default for Black Ops 7 Multiplayer. Simply put, imagine the matchmaking experience of Open Moshpit from the Beta, but as the standard in Black Ops 7 on day one.

"Our team feels strongly about providing players with a more varied experience, and the Beta proved to be a great opportunity to test this approach. We'll be sharing more details as we get closer to launch!"

As detailed, the recent Black Ops 7 beta period featured a playlist wherein SBMM was heavily reduced, compared to BO6 levels.

This meant that lobbies were largely filled with players from a wide range of skill levels, rather than players who are at a similar skill level, as in previous years.

Having proven so successful in the beta, the same approach is being taken with the full release, though small tweaks to exactly how it works may come with it.

The topic of SBMM has been a hot one in the Call of Duty fanbase for many years now, with many players believing it to be too punishing for players matched into higher-skill lobbies.

Whether this proves to work out long-term for the game remains to be seen.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.