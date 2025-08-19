We don’t even have to wait until release to get our grubby mitts on some BLOPS7 goodness, as by pre-ordering, you can get some goodies for Black Ops 6 and Warzone!

But as for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 pre-orders, read on!

What is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 pre-order price?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will cost £69.99 or £99.99, depending on which version of the game you purchase.

Currently, for PlayStation, you can pre-order the Standard/Cross-gen or Vault edition from the PlayStation Store.

Xbox owners can pick up the Standard/Cross-gen or Vault Edition from the Microsoft Store, or play it day one with Xbox Game Pass, though this will only net you the Standard/Cross-gen edition without paying extra for the upgrade.

On PC, you can pre-order CoD: BO7 on Steam, Battle.net, or pick up the Standard/Cross-Gen or Vault Edition from the Microsoft Store.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 versions explained – All editions and pre-order bonuses

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming to current and last-generation consoles and PC. With Microsoft now owning Activision, you can also play the Standard/Cross-gen version day one on Xbox Game Pass.

As for the versions available for purchase, there are two, which we’ll go over below!

Cross-Gen/Standard

This is the standard version of Black Ops 7 and costs £69.99. It includes the base game and runs on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

For pre-ordering, you’ll unlock early access to the open beta as well as receive the Reznov Challenge Pack for Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

This includes Reznov SOG Operator Skin, with more variations available to unlock by completing challenges across different modes.

The Standard/Cross-gen version can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store, Battle.net, Steam or the Microsoft Store.

Vault Edition

If you’re a more dedicated CoD fan, the Vault Edition is the version to snaffle up.

As well as everything included in the Standard/Cross-gen, you will also get the Season 1 Battle Pass as well as 20 Tier Skips and 1,100 CP.

The Vault Edition also includes the Operator Collection, made up of the Harper, Karma, TEDD and Reaper EWR-3 operator skins.

You will also receive the Mastercraft Weapon Collection, which features the Peacekeeper MK1, Dravec 45, Flatline MK2, VS Recon and the M10 Breacher.

There’s also an Ultra GobbleGum pack for Zombies, which will net you eight GobbleGums of Ultra rarity.

The Vault Edition can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store, Battle.net, Steam or the Microsoft Store.

