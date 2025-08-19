It certainly looks absolutely bonkers as well, taking place across the globe, and also in bizarre twisted versions of reality.

There’s David Mason, there’s robots, dropships, a co-op campaign and more.

And as for when you can get your hands on it: the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date is 14th November 2025.

On 30th September, even more will be revealed about the new Black Ops game, in the dedicated online live event that is Call of Duty Next.

If you’re sold already, though, you can already get your CoD BO7 pre-orders in.

If you do pre-order the game, you'll get some nifty bonuses for Black Ops 6 multiplayer, so you won't even have to wait for a BLOPS7 taste!

To learn about the game, you can find even more details on our main page for CoD BO7.

BO7 wasn't the only big reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live, either!

Check out our reaction video below to see what else was in the show, from Fallout to LEGO Batman, or read our Gamescom Opening Night Live recap article.

We'll be bringing you coverage from the Gamescom show floor all week, so watch this space for more!

Fancy yourself a CoD monster? Try out the quiz below to prove it!

