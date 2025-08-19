Gamescom Opening Night Live recap – All the major announcements
Did Geoff deliver?
If you missed Gamescom 2025 or need a refresher after the barrage of games announced, we’ve got all the major announcements listed in our Gamescom Opening Night Live recap.
It wasn’t just games, as we had big announcements made for TV series, as well as anime adaptations being unveiled.
If you’d like to watch it for yourself, be sure to check our pages on how to have Geoff Keighley’s musings transmitted to your eyes and ears.
Without giving anything away, Half-Life 3 wasn’t announced, and Grand Theft Auto 6 didn’t get a new trailer, but that’s not to say the show wasn’t jam-packed with exciting stuff!
Keep your eyes peeled on our page on all upcoming games in 2025 and beyond to see what’s new, and to see what you can play now while you wait for that next big game.
But as for what was shown, read on! Or check out our video recap!
Gamescom 2025: All major announcements
Below are what we reckon to be the big hitters of Gamescom 2025. If we have left out something that you thought was the best thing since sliced bread, we are deeply sorry.
- Hollow Knight: Silksong release date year is reiterated to be 2025, with a dedicated showcase coming on Thursday at 3:30pm UK time on YouTube
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date confirmed for 14th November 2025
- Lords of the Fallen 2 announced for 2026 (watch the trailer)
- Sekiro: No Defeat anime revealed (watch the trailer)
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight revealed, for release next year (watch the trailer)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 coming 2026
- Fallout Season 2 release date is 17th December (watch the trailer)
- World of Tanks 2.0 releases 1st and 3rd September
- Delta Force released on Xbox and PlayStation
- Vampires: Bloodlines 2 comes out on 26th October
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Legacy of the Forge DLC releases 9th September
- Ghost of Yotei Legends co-op DLC unveiled with 2026 release
- World of Warcraft Midnight cinematic trailer (watch the trailer)
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui revealed to be in development (watch the trailer)
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 also featured a beautiful musical performance from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (watch now), as well as a number of on-stage interviews with developers from around the globe.
As well as the big hitters, there were also lots of indie titles, including an eye-catching rhythm game called Unbeatable, which looks to have a cool anime-like art style. We also got a little glimpse of Zero Parades, the next game from the studio behind Disco Elysium.
It was a big night for horror, too. Silent Hill f got a new trailer (see now) and so did Resident Evil Requiem (see now).
Speaking of horror, an intriguing multiplayer called Project Spectrum caught my eye, with an interesting mechanic where you can play as the monster (see now).
