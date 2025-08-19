If you’d like to watch it for yourself, be sure to check our pages on how to have Geoff Keighley’s musings transmitted to your eyes and ears.

Without giving anything away, Half-Life 3 wasn’t announced, and Grand Theft Auto 6 didn’t get a new trailer, but that’s not to say the show wasn’t jam-packed with exciting stuff!

But as for what was shown, read on! Or check out our video recap!

Gamescom 2025: All major announcements

Below are what we reckon to be the big hitters of Gamescom 2025. If we have left out something that you thought was the best thing since sliced bread, we are deeply sorry.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 also featured a beautiful musical performance from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (watch now), as well as a number of on-stage interviews with developers from around the globe.

As well as the big hitters, there were also lots of indie titles, including an eye-catching rhythm game called Unbeatable, which looks to have a cool anime-like art style. We also got a little glimpse of Zero Parades, the next game from the studio behind Disco Elysium.

It was a big night for horror, too. Silent Hill f got a new trailer (see now) and so did Resident Evil Requiem (see now).

Speaking of horror, an intriguing multiplayer called Project Spectrum caught my eye, with an interesting mechanic where you can play as the monster (see now).

