Walton Goggins was thoroughly impressed by season 2, saying it blows season 1 "out of the water".

And as for the date, Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime on 17th December!

The trailer showed Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul as they make their way across the Wasteland to New Vegas, home of the enigmatic Robert Edwin House, as Lucy searches for her father, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan).

We’ve included it for your viewing pleasure just below!

As well as seeing the Wasteland as it is in 2296, there are also plenty of flashbacks to pre-war goings-on, with Cooper Howard visiting the New Vegas strip and meeting Mr House, who astutely pins him as a killer, even if he doesn’t know it himself.

The trailer also shows The Brotherhood of Steel making big moves, presumably in the New Vegas area, with its iconic Vertibirds and Airships bringing the Power Armour-clad troops into the fight.

New Vegas first appeared in Obsidian Entertainment’s Fallout: New Vegas in 2010, with the player taking control of The Courier, who was to deliver the Platinum Chip to Mr House before being intercepted.

During the game, you can find the Mojave chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel, with its fate dependent on what choices you make, so it will be interesting to see if they make another appearance. The Radio Times Gaming team has explored just how the series might address the game’s many endings.

Another faction found in the game is Caesar’s Legion, a ruthless ensemble of former tribes that banded together to enforce its rule of law upon the wasteland, and who model themselves after the Roman Empire. Their iconic American football uniforms are on full show in the trailer.

But alas, there isn’t too long to wait to find out just how the showrunners navigate the perilous task of not upsetting gamers. It will be Fallout Christmas before we know it!

