He said of Fallout season 2: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November. I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it.

"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something.

"I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Goggins will be joined in season 2 by other returning cast members including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, while Macaulay Culkin will be joining the show in a recurring role.

Read more:

Co-creator Graham Wagner previously revealed that the team were working to avoid too long of a gap between season 1, which was released in April 2024, and season 2.

He told Collider: "[When] we wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse."

In The White Lotus, Goggins plays the enigmatic Rick, a character who is seen to be in an unconventional relationship with the younger, free-spirited Chelsea, as played by Aimee Lou Wood.

Fallout season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.