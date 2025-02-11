Fallout star Walton Goggins gives update on season 2
"Season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water."
Walton Goggins is returning to the wasteland for a second season of hit video game adaptation Fallout, and he has now teased just how the new episodes are coming along.
Goggins, who plays the Ghoul in the series, was speaking to Deadline at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, when he opened up on filming for the Prime Video sci-fi show.
He said of Fallout season 2: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November. I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it.
"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something.
"I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."
Goggins will be joined in season 2 by other returning cast members including Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten, while Macaulay Culkin will be joining the show in a recurring role.
Read more:
- Doctor Who confirms 4 new writers for season 15 – including Supacell talent
- Invincible's Robert Kirkman learned from The Walking Dead mistake
Co-creator Graham Wagner previously revealed that the team were working to avoid too long of a gap between season 1, which was released in April 2024, and season 2.
He told Collider: "[When] we wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse."
In The White Lotus, Goggins plays the enigmatic Rick, a character who is seen to be in an unconventional relationship with the younger, free-spirited Chelsea, as played by Aimee Lou Wood.
Fallout season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.