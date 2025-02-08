Viewers might well be confused on what brought them together, owing not only to the age gap, but also the general disdain and disinterest that Rick routinely exhibits towards Chelsea.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Wood explained: "Well, Chelsea's opinion is that it's the cosmos bringing them together and that it's fate, so I kind of just had to buy into that as the actor and go with that school of thought."

However, the actor went on to point out that there are "so many" romantic couples around the world who might appear to be mismatched to outsiders, but their relationships can sometimes contain hidden depths.

"No one can see on paper what that is, but I think that as the show goes on, it becomes maybe more clear," she continued.

"But I think that Chelsea truly believes it's fate, so she’s just sticking with it even though the evidence is pointing in the other direction."

Quiet and brooding Rick is coy about what line of work is funding his lavish lifestyle, but Chelsea hasn't picked up any red flags when we meet her in The White Lotus season 3 premiere, with this being a core tenet of her character.

Wood said: "One of the words that I got given to help me with my audition… they were like, 'A few things about Chelsea, [she's] unbothered. All she's bothered about is Rick and she's just got her tunnel vision on.'

"I don't think she's scared and, as the actor, it was so fun playing that," she added. "I would maybe be suspicious or whatever, but Chelsea is just going with the flow."

The White Lotus returns to Sky and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

