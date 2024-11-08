While details haven't been confirmed about his character, Deadline reports that he's set to play a "crazy genius" figure.

Prime Video has not commented on the report, but Culkin confirmed the news himself, saying on Instagram: "Yep. It’s happening."

Fans will be excited to hear some news about the new season of Fallout, as it's been a while since we've had a solid update.

Recently, Purnell confirmed she hasn't seen any scripts for the new season, telling DiscussingFilm: "I’m excited, I really cannot wait. I don’t have anything, I don’t know when we’re going to do it, I don’t have a script. I have literally nothing.

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout. JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

"I don’t even know if I’m in it. I hope I’m in it. I think I’m in it. No, I’m probably in it… I really want to get going. I need to start practicing my accent again and getting back into the Lucy headspace."

However, Leslie Uggams previously claimed in an interview with ScreenRant that filming is set to start this month - so watch this space!

Creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have teased what's in store for Lucy, whose next adventure was hinted at at the end of season 1.

"One thing I wanted to say in terms of the season 1, season 2 stuff — watching the discourse about Shady Sands, and the NCR — I really want to caution people [that] the story isn't over yet, and we really bet on that. There's more to tell," Wagner told GQ.

Wagner also told Collider: "[When] we wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse."

