Although 2025 is still in its first quarter, interest in Gamescom is already starting to build, much to the delight of fans wondering what the gaming industry has in store this year.

With that said, find everything there is to know about Gamescom 2025, including dates and how you can get hold of tickets.

Gamescom 2025 takes place from 20th August and runs until 24th August.

Gamescom has often taken place in August, and for 2025, it's no different.

The now traditional Opening Night Live warmup show containing world premieres, announcements and trailers from the biggest names in gaming will take place on 19th August 2025.

Where is Gamescom 2025?

Gamescom 2025 is taking place in Cologne, Germany, at the Cologne Fair exhibition centre.

The centre has been the location of Gamescom since its debut in 2009.

Sixteen years later, Gamescom has become the biggest gaming convention in the world, with hundreds of thousands of attendees paying a visit.

How to get tickets for Gamescom 2025

Tickets for Gamescom 2025 aren't on sale right now.

However, those who want to go can register for the event's newsletter, which will notify you as soon as the tickets go on sale.

What to expect from Gamescom 2025

At the time of writing, very little information surrounding which games will feature at Gamescom 2025 has appeared.

So far, CD PROJEKT RED has confirmed the first instalment of a concert series celebrating the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

With The Witcher 4 in development, there's every chance fans get to look at the upcoming RPG.

As more information on attendees and the games appearing at Gamescom emerges, we'll update the page with the latest information.

