Owing to some rumours and comments made by the CEO of Take-Two Interactive – who publish Rockstar games including GTA – fans have become worried about how much the new Grand Theft Auto will cost.

Some rumours have been suggesting that it will cost as much as £150. It’s understandable if you have seen any such suggestions and have become worried about its price.

We’ve gathered all the information we can find to let you in on what we know about the GTA 6 price rumours.

Read on to find out how much we think the new GTA will cost and to see where the rumours have come from.

Why are people talking about the GTA 6 price?

People are talking about the GTA 6 price because of comments made by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who suggested that games should be valued individually based on the "expected entertainment usage".

As part of a Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call, Strauss Zelnick explained that the pricing algorithm, as it were, "is the value of the expected entertainment usage, which is to say that the per-hour value times the number of expected hours plus the terminal value that's perceived by the customer in ownership if the title is actually owned, not, say, rented or subscribed to."

Zelnick continued, adding: "By that standard, our frontline prices are still very, very low, because we offer many hours of engagement."

Before you get worried about Take-Two pricing GTA 6 based on a per-hour metric (which would be astronomical considering how many hours you can enjoy a GTA game), though, he does conclude that "it's our strategy here to deliver much more value than what we charge consumers".

What will the GTA 6 price actually be?

The GTA 6 price won’t be £150, if that’s what you’re worried about.

We won’t know its pricing until it’s officially revealed, but we think it’d be ridiculous to expect it to cost anything more than £70, which is about the maximum publishers charge for brand new PS5/Xbox Series games.

During the Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call, Zelnick detailed: "We want to make sure the experience is first class, and the nature of the experience is not just the quality of what we offer, it's also what you pay for."

He added: "There have been precious few price increases in the business. The price increase, for example, the $70 for certain frontline products was the first price increase in many years after many generations. So, again, I think we offer a terrific value to consumers."

To us, those comments above suggest that Zelnick is expecting to charge £70/$70 for GTA 6. As with all rumours and leaks, though, it’s best to take everything with a pinch of salt. When we know more about the GTA 6 price, we’ll update this page.

