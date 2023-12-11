This isn't a new thing, though, with 1997's Final Fantasy VII costing around $45 million (about $146 million in today's money).

So, what about the budget for Grand Theft Auto 6? Judging by the trailer, it's pushing the boundaries of gaming pretty far with its densely populated open world. Dare we think about how much it'll cost?

Let's take a look at the GTA 6 budget.

GTA 6 budget rumours explained: How much did it cost to make?

According to visualcapitalist.com, a leak from a hacker has sparked rumours that Grand Theft Auto 6 had a whopping budget of $2 billion.

We don't know if this is absolutely certain or not, but a budget that size would certainly be a new record for a video game.

2019's mammoth Red Dead Redemption 2 came to a $540 million budget (including marketing), making it one of the most expensive games ever made. So can we expect four times that from GTA 6?

In the 10 years since it came out, GTA V has generated about $8 billion in revenue, we imagine thanks largely to GTA Online. So we have no doubt Rockstar will make that money back with the next instalment.

Still, $2 billion is a lot of money to spend on a game.

Of course, these are all rumours at the moment. As soon as we know for sure how much GTA 6 is costing to make, we'll update this very page.

