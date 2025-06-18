With Bruno Mars returning to Fortnite on 18th June, perhaps we’ll see an array of Bruno Mars characters running around the island dispensing justice.

But as for what we can expect to play, it’s not just tracks from Mars's solo career, as fans will be able to compete for the top spot on the newly returned All-time leaderboards with Leave the Door Open from Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak musical duo, Silk Sonic, among other tracks, too, of course, as laid out by the official blog post.

Season 9 sees the introduction of the World Tour Bundle, which includes the following goodies:

The World Tour bundle. Epic Games

Bruno-San Outfit

Bruno's Collection Back Bling

Floating Notes Contrail

Bonde do Brunão Emote

Bonde do Brunão Jam Track

Key Charm Keytar

Worldwide Bass

There is also a new Main Stage to perform on as Bruno (or Hank Hill) that features a very angular and neon design, which doesn’t thematically feel appropriate for the tongue-in-cheek-1970s-smoked-filled-recording-studio-pastiche that is Silk Sonic, but we’ll leave the door open and not write it off, for now…

There’s also the Season 9 Music Pass, which has a myriad of content too, but most notably, the Die with a Smile Bruno Outfit and the unlockable Heavenly Style variant.

But that’s not all, of course, and you’ll be able to get your grubby mitts on the Dreamer’s Tw-Shot Back Bling, Last Reprise Guitar and the Red Hearts Kit Drums.

Th Die With a Smile Bruno Outfit. Epic Games

As for tracks, the Season 9 Music Pass has the following:

Bruno Mars - Bruno-San’s Theme Song

Sabotage - Mun Ra (part Instituto)

Jackson 5 - ABC

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

For Fortnite Festival content creators, there are a number of tracks that you can use in videos that won’t be demonetised, so long as the content comes out in the first seven days following the release of Season 9. These tracks are:

Bruno Mars - Bonde Do Brunão

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars - APT

But at this point, we feel like we’re just Talking to the Moon here, so adios for now, and we’ll see you on stage!

