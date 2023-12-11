Like the LEGO mode, it's free to play. But a lot of you might be wondering if your old Guitar Hero instruments are useable with the game.

Before you blow the dust off them, let's take a look and see what you can use as a Fortnite Festival guitar controller.

Can you use Guitar Hero controllers with Fortnite Festival?

At the time of writing, we're afraid you can't use your Guitar Hero controllers with Fortnite Festival mode. It's a shame, but this doesn't mean they'll never be compatible.

The developers actually addressed this in a blog post, saying the Fortnite Festival doesn't support instrument controllers at launch, "but it's a priority for the team and currently under development".

"We'll have more to share in 2024," they promised.

So, when can we expect to shred our guitars of Fortnite?

When will guitar controller support come to Fortnite Festival?

As the developers hinted that support for other instrument controllers might come in 2024, do we take that as early or late in the year? Well, we know that Season 1 of Fortnite Festival runs up until 22nd February 2024.

So, when Season 2 starts, might we also get a patch that allows us to play with an instrument? We hope so. As soon as we hear anything for sure, we'll update this page!

Will Fortnite Festival get its own new guitar controllers?

Another question is will Epic Games allow us to blow the dust off our old Guitar Hero or Rock Band kit? Or will they create their own instruments?

If we had to hazard a guess, we'd say it's a no brainer for them to make a new guitar controller and sell it as Fortnite-branded merch.

Watch this space, but we reckon that's how it's going to go. So you might have to reserve you sticker-laden 2007 guitar for Through the Fire and Flames on the PS3...

