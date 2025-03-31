Hopefully, this isn't one of those nonsense rumours that amounts to nothing and can't stand up to interrogation from a feather.

So, with your thumbs at the ready for some gaming action, read on for all the details on Sabrina Carpenter's supposed arrival in Fortnite.

Is Sabrina Carpenter coming to Fortnite? Rumours explained

It looks very likely that Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Fortnite, but it's worth noting that Epic Games has not officially confirmed the collaboration as of yet.

The rumour seems to stem from a data-mine of the game's files. Trusted Fortnite 'leakers' have taken to social to media, sharing reports that they've found Sabrina Carpenter items in the Fortnite backend.

This does indeed make it seem that her arrival in the game is as good as confirmed. But until Epic makes it official with a proper announcement, we'd still classify this as a rumour for now.

Indeed, looking at the image above, there's no denying that Sabrina Carpenter's bespoke microphone has been rendered in Fortnite form. That's a pretty big clue!

However, it's worth noting that not every single Fortnite 'leak' ends up making it into the game.

We've still not forgotten the Doctor Who Fortnite collab, which seemed to have loads of items and assets made — but they never actually made it into the game proper.

So, until Epic confirms it, keep a pinch of salt at the ready.

When could Sabrina Carpenter come to Fortnite?

We predict that Sabrina Carpenter could come to Fortnite on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

That's when the next season of Fortnite Festival is due to kick off. With that being the game's music-focused mode, it's the most logical place for Sabrina Carpenter to show up.

Each season of Fortnite Festival has a featured artist, with a number of their songs being unlockable in the game as well as items and skins that are themed around them.

Espresso and Feather by Sabrina Carpenter have already featured in Fortnite Festival, so we already have proof that her people have nothing against the game.

As and when this story comes into focus, we'll be sure to update this page with all the latest news.

In the meantime, why not try our Fortnite quiz below?

