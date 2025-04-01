Indeed, the looming threat of GTA 6 is now so gargantuan that it's even impacting movie release dates too.

In an interview with MediaCat, Arena Media group managing partner Ashley Bolt discussed the year's gaming trends, including how GTA 6 will affect the industry.

"GTA 6 potentially launching this year can be viewed as a positive and a negative," he explained. "Negative because [Rockstar] are likely to drop a lot of money to promote the release, to the point where other games will struggle to get a look-in."

He went on to explain how studios are moving game releases to accommodate GTA 6, and that he had "even heard some films are moving", adding "that's how big a deal GTA is".

For Bolt, GTA 6 is less a game release as much as it is an event, and a truly enormous one at that.

"It's not just the biggest event in gaming in the last decade," he began, "it's probably the biggest entertainment event in the last decade."

But while GTA 6's release effectively spells doom for any games unfortunate enough to release alongside it, GTA 6 does bring with it one major boon for the industry.

"That game is likely to be a true console seller," he explained. "People will buy a console to play it. GTA 5 is still in the top of most played and most sold games."

Noting that if GTA 6 does grow the market via console sales, it will give companies the chance to capitalise.

"GTA brought them into Xbox or PlayStation; what can we do to keep them there and keep playing additional games?"

The industry has seen similar spikes in recent years following the releases of games like Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy.

That being said, GTA 6 appears to be in a league of its own when it comes to hype, and its impact on the market will likely eclipse these two games with ease.

