First announced in late 2024, Elden Ring Nightreign takes us to Limveld, a parallel world to The Lands Between in Elden Ring, and mixes up the gameplay loop of the original and turns it into a co-op PvE roguelike adventure with up to three players.

Perhaps FromSoftware saw the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod and thought it could do one better.

Unlike Elden Ring, there is no character creator, with players instead taking control of "uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair", as laid out by the official page.

Said heroes must "outlast a three day-and-night cycle as they take on increasingly challenging enemies and bosses".

If all that sounds right up your street, then you can set the date in your calendars, as Bandai Namco has confirmed that the Elden Ring Nightreign release date is 30th May 2025.

If you were able to register for the closed beta network test which ended on 20th January 2025, then you may receive an invite to play it between 14th February and 17th February depending on where you live.

If you want to be there on day one, you can now pre-order Elden Ring Nightreign from the Bandai Namco website.

To coincide with this, a new pre-order trailer went live on Bandai Namco’s channels, which you can view just below.

If you pre-order the deluxe edition, you will receive a digital art book, a mini soundtrack and an upcoming as-yet unknown DLC which Bandai Namco says will be "available after the release of the main game".

Pre-order details for Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition. FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

Exciting stuff! After Shadow of the Erdtree, it's probably a safe bet that the DLC will be well worth it.

A question on our minds, though, is whether or not we can expect to see Elden Ring Nighreign on Nintendo Switch 2.

Judging by the leaked specs, the hybrid console should be more than capable.

But, if the Nintendo Switch 2 price isn't right or too many are put off by the rumoured lack of an OLED display, the console may not have enough users to justify a big release that early on in its lifecycle.

Time will only tell!

