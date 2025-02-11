But is that an LCD screen or an OLED screen?

Nintendo hasn’t provided a clear answer on that yet, although rumours and leaks around the web seem convinced that it's LCD.

There’s no denying that OLED screens get you a brighter, clearer, more colourful image – anyone who’s seen an original Switch next to an OLED Model Switch can tell you that.

However, there’s one big reason why I don’t want the Switch 2 to have an OLED screen at launch — money.

But why is money so important?

When the original Nintendo Switch came out in 2017, it had an LCD screen, and it cost £279.99 here in the UK.

In 2021, Nintendo launched the Switch OLED model with that vastly nicer OLED screen. However, the price jumped up to £309.99 to compensate for the extra costs - making the Switch cost three-hundred-and-something, which looks a little pricey, compared to the two-hundred-and-something that it cost at launch.

It is, of course, only an increase of £30. It may not sound like much, but that could make all the difference at a crucial time in the Switch 2’s lifespan

After all, whenever a new console comes out, companies only really have one goal — to sell it into as many households as possible.

With inflation, cost of living and lots of other horrible things eating away at our bank balances of late, Nintendo would be wise to keep the Switch 2 price as low as possible – otherwise people may think twice about buying a new console.

If too many people err on the side of caution and decide to wait for a discount (which may never come), the Switch 2 could run into some serious trouble down the road.

The more people who buy a console, the more games you’ll sell, and the more developers will want to support your shiny new platform.

If your new platform looks like a bit of a flop, the opposite will happen, and developers may shift their focus to consoles with a bigger install base.

You could also end up with a situation like PlayStation has been struggling with for the last few years — with the PS4 still having millions of players actively using it, why would developers make PS5 exclusives and leave that lucrative existing audience behind?

The last thing that Nintendo wants is to price out the casual gaming audience that it’s come to rely on.

If Nintendo launches with an LCD screen, they can keep the price lower, and appeal to more people as a result - they want the upgrade to look affordable.

Later down the line, they can always launch an OLED Model at a higher price point to appease the hardcore gamers that really want it.

To the average joe on the street, a screen is a screen, and the price point is a bigger factor in deciding to make a purchase

What the Switch 2 needs at first is a big install base - the bells and whistles can come later, and hardcore fans will surely upgrade to the Switch 2 OLED Model a few years down the line if given a chance

For now, Nintendo should make the Switch 2 as affordable as possible. And if that means they have to skimp on the screen for the first couple of years, that’s absolutely fine by me - and docked players won’t even notice the difference.

So, what do you think? Would you want an OLED screen on the Switch 2 at launch, or are you happy to settle for an LCD at a lower price? Let me know in the YouTube comments and don’t forget to subscribe. I'll be interested to see your thoughts!

