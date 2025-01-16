Ahead of its anticipated launch, Nintendo is hosting a reveal event to share more about what its new console is capable of, along with the reveal of any new titles launching alongside it.

Here, find everything there is to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event and how you can watch it in the UK.

Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer

Look no further, chums! You can watch the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer right here:

The trailer shows a whole host of improvements, with everything from the tabletop stand to the Joycon controllers getting an overhaul here.

The trailer also confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility will extend to physical media — that is to say, your old Switch cartridges will still work on the Switch 2.

Much more information will be revealed soon, with a special Nintendo Direct announced at the end of the trailer.

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event?

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event is taking place on 2nd April 2025.

Nintendo's showcase of the new console comes seven years after the first model of the Switch launched back in 2018.

Since the Switch launched all those years ago, the console has gone on to sell over 146 million units across the world, making it one of the best-selling consoles ever launched.

The Switch 2 certainly has big shoes to fill based on its predecessor's success. With so much interest in the new console, there's every chance it manages to set new records.

How to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event live in the UK

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event will take place on YouTube.

Here in Britain, you'll want to head to the Nintendo UK YouTube channel on 2nd April to tune in.

Once details appear on the exact timings, we'll be sure to update the page with the latest information.

If Nintendo follows a similar formula to how it revealed the first Switch, fans can expect a presentation revealing a wealth of details on the console, ranging from price to the games arriving at launch.

The company isn't one for following a pattern, so there's every chance it could spring a surprise!

What do we know about the Nintendo Switch 2?

Among all the leaks and speculation, Nintendo itself has already shared plenty of information surrounding the Switch 2.

In November 2024, it revealed the console will feature backwards compatibility with the first Switch, along with the ability for Switch and Switch 2 owners to play online together.

Based on the initial reveal trailer, the Switch 2 features upgraded Joycon controllers alongside a bigger screen.

The Nintendo Direct is expected to shed more light on specs and how the console performs.

In the meantime, the original Switch is still readily available of course!

