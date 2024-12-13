We got a healthy look at gameplay, some new bosses, and an idea of when it launches.

We’ve attached the trailer below. If you’re as excited as we are, this release can’t come soon enough so we can finally enjoy some challenging co-op gameplay. Keep reading for all we know so far.

Elden Ring Nightreign.

This spin-off title is set to release in 2025, but we don’t have an exact date or window beyond that.

Elden Ring was first released in February 2022, while the expansion came out in June 2024, and then the studio’s other game in recent years, Armored Core 6, dropped in August.

This means there isn’t much to go on as there is no pattern in how the studio handles releases; the most important thing is that we know the game will only release once it releases, and these games rarely have delays.

Summer 2025 would be another safe bet, as it would then avoid the end-of-year rush, but a series this popular can be released when it wants and be enjoyed by the hardcore fans it has accrued.

Is Elden Ring Nightreign available for pre-order?

Elden Ring Nightreign.

Right now, the game cannot be pre-ordered, and it’s still unknown how much it will cost; however, you can wishlist it on Steam and PlayStation – we assume other platforms will follow suit soon.

Chances are pre-orders won’t go live until an actual release date is announced, but we will update this section once there’s more information to go on.

Elden Ring Nightreign gameplay and story details

Elden Ring Nightreign.

Even once the game has been released, we likely won’t know much about the story thanks to FromSoftware’s obtuse approach to storytelling, which relies on players understanding the lore of items.

However, we do know plenty about the gameplay so far.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a co-op experience featuring a three-player co-op, something fans have been pining for forever, where players will dive into Limveld.

Limveld is an alternate version of the starting area Limgrave that changes with every run the player completes.

The map will shrink as Night’s Tide settles, forcing players to take on a boss. This happens over a day-night cycle of three in-game days where you will get stronger and loot during the day, ready to take on a boss once night creeps in.

Each new day is more challenging than the last. The experience can be enjoyed solo, too, but it’s designed for multiple players.

Players will choose from one of eight characters before diving into a run, with runes levelling up the character generally, not just individual stats, with Sites of Grace scattered on the map for levelling.

Once you die, your run resets, and so do your levels, but you get to keep bonuses through relics to make your next run easier.

We also saw new and returning enemies, with fresh bosses introduced, and you’ll have new weapons to take them on.

From the trailer, we can also see the game has improved mobility from the original with wall jumps and a greater emphasis on speed.

Elden Ring Nightreign platforms

Rather surprisingly, according to the game’s website, the game will be available on the previous generation of consoles, just like the main Elden Ring game.

Here are the platforms you can play on when it drops:

PS4

PS5

PC

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring Nightreign trailer

The trailer above shows off the new game but also highlights the commitment to this universe, continuing the challenging combat and atmospheric world we’ve all grown to love.

