Like previous FromSoftware DLCs, though, you can't access Shadow of the Erdtree right off from the main menu.

Your hardware might be top of the line and prepared, but you'll need to prove that you are too. A couple of difficult bosses must be beaten first.

So, how do we access the Elden Ring DLC? Fear not, our Shadow of the Erdtree start guide is just a scroll away.

How to access Elden Ring DLC: Shadow of the Erdtree start guide

If you're new to Elden Ring, and you're wondering if you can jump straight into Shadow of the Erdtree, then we have bad news: You'll need to beat two of the hardest bosses in the game.

Well, it's good news, really, because you get to experience the wonder, awe, and challenge of the original Elden Ring for the first time.

If you're already a seasoned Tarnished, and know the Lands Between like the back of your hand, then you might have already ticked the boxes to start start Shadow of Erdtree.

So, what do we need to do? In a nutshell, you'll need to have beaten Radahn and Mohg before you can enter Land of Shadow (where the DLC is set).

Once these two bosses have been defeated, head over to Miquella’s Cocoon (which is conveniently where the Mohg battle took place) and interact with it. You should be taken to the Land of Shadow to embark on the Shadow of Erdtree.

Good luck!

