Seeing as this is a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series, it should come as no surprise that Elden Ring features loads of different blades, from whetstone knives to katanas and other sorts of swords. But there are other weapon types in the game, as well!

Now that Elden Ring has arrived, it's time to start gearing up with the best Elden Ring weapons. And considering how hard this game can get, you'll want to pick up some strong weapons as early in the experience as you can.

Get 16% off Elden Ring at Fanatical - now just £41.99

If you're just starting out with Elden Ring, you've come to the right place to swot up on knowledge regarding the Elden Ring weapons. You'll also want to pick up some Smithing Stones so you can upgrade those weapons you find. Keep on reading and we'll run you through the key details.

How many weapons are in Elden Ring?

There are 31 different weapon types in Elden Ring, so you should have plenty of options when it comes to building an arsenal to suit your play-style.

The game has both ranged weapons and melee weapons, and it should be fairly easy to tell which is which once you've picked a few things up. There are also some good medium-range options such as whips and flails.

The exact number of weapons in each category is yet to be worked out by players, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as this game has literally only just come out.

Full list of Elden Ring weapon types

Elden Ring melee weapons

Fists

Daggers

Claws

Axes

Greataxes

Greatswords

Straight Swords

Thrusting Swords

Curved Swords

Curved Greatswords

Colossal Swords

Colossal Weapons

Halberds

Hammers

Heavy Thrusting Swords

Katanas

Reapers

Twinblades

Warhammers

Elden Ring ranged weapons

Ballistas

Bows

Light Bows

Greatbows

Crossbows

Elden Ring mid-range weapons

Flails

Spears

Great Spears

Whips

Elden Ring magic weapons

Glintstone Staves (used for magic and sorcery)

Sacred Seals (used for incantations)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elden Ring early weapons: What should you get first?

Once you're in Limgrave, you'll have lots of freedom to explore, and one of the first things you'll want to pick up is a decent weapon to defend yourself with.

One of the best early weapons in Elden Ring is the Twinblade, which you can pick up as soon as you're free to explore Limgrave. The video below shows exactly where you should go! Note that you'll need to jump over a fence using your trusty horse mount at one point.

What are the best Elden Ring weapons?

At this stage, players around the globe are trying to work out what are the best weapons in Elden Ring. If you're a returning fan of FromSoftware's previous games, you might not feel at your best until you've picked up a powerful Greatsword.

There is already a lot of hype around the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which could be one of the best options for returning players. You can pick up this powerful melee weapon by defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss at Castle Morne.

Once you've found this location at the southern-most point of the Weeping Peninsula, the video below should help you overcome that boss and earn yourself one of the best Greatswords we've seen so far.

If you fancy picking up some other strong weapons, it's also worth seeking out the Reduvia Dagger, the Dragonscale Blade Katana and the Longsword (it may not look like much, but this Straight Sword is a great choice).

Elden Ring weapon upgrades: Smithing Stones location

To upgrade your weapons in Elden Ring, you will need to visit an anvil (there is one at the Church of Elleh ruins, which you should be able to access early on). You'll need to bring some Runes and some Smithing Stones with you, as you'll be spending both of those resources to make your upgrades happen.

If you don't have any Smithing Stones, you should be able to find some in Limgrave Tunnels, where some of your foes are literally mining them out of the walls. The video below will help you find Smithing Stones at that specific location, although it's also worth noting that fallen enemies often drop Smithing Stones wherever you are on the map.

Once you've got some Runes and Smithing Stones that you're willing to part with, head to an anvil, where you should be able to spend those resources to increase any weapon stat by as many as three points.

If you want to go higher than three, you'll need to visit a blacksmith in order to upgrade your weapons further. Once you've defeated the first boss, Margit, you should be able to find Smithing Master Hewg at the Roundtable Hold. If you can afford his services, he'll be able to boost your weapon stats as high at +25.

Those are the basics of Elden Ring weapons, then, which should help you get started in the game. We wish you luck as you enter into this deadly world, and hopefully this guide might make it slightly less painful!

Read more on Elden Ring:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.