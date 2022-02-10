Get ready to explore, and get into bloody battles in a strange new world and this is not just any new gaming world, it is one that comes, at least in part, from the mind of Game of Thrones writer, George R R Martin - thanks for this George, but can you crack on with that next Thrones book now?

If you're looking for some intel on the Elden Ring classes, you've come to the right place for all of the essential information. It'll be a while before anyone can decide an Elden Ring tier list, of course, but it's a good time to be thinking about your Elden Ring starter class.

As we saw with the Elden Ring demo that came along recently, we appear to be about to play a truly brutal game and considering it comes from the makers of the Dark Souls trilogy, we are likely due for some really tough encounters too (although they have made it clear that Elden Ring is not set to be as infamously difficult as that franchise is).

Elden Ring will have a complex and deep story running alongside the gameplay, and, as expected in a game like this, several different classes that you can choose from when you begin your adventure. For a look at what they all are, have a read of the below!

Elden Ring classes: What's the best starter class?

Eight Elden Ring classes have been revealed thus far, and they all have solid things working for them when it comes to getting you to pick them. The Elden Ring starter classes that we know about at this point are:

Bloody Wolf

Champion

Enchanted Knight

Hero

Prisoner

Prophet

Vagabond

Warrior

Of course, as we all get to play the game soon, each player will put together an Elden Ring tier list in their head. Part of the fun with new class-based games like this is trying them all, finding something you like and then ranking all your favourites.

As for which Elden Ring class is the best starter choice, that's a matter of opinion as well. We'd wager that the close-combat focused Warrior would be a pretty safe place to start, but you're best off just picking the class that best suits your favourite play-style. Check out your options with our handy list below.

Three of your Elden Ring classes choices.

Elden Ring Enchanted Knight class

The Enchanted Knight class in Elden Ring is high on strength and intelligence, and it comes with two sorcery moves straight off the bat (the Carian Piercer lance attack and the Glintstone Pebble projectile).

If you fancy yourself as building a mage-like character, this would be a great place to start. You'll also get a shield, a winged spear and some natty silver armour to wear from the off.

Elden Ring Prophet class

Not the most aesthetically pleasing option (wearing a brown robe and carrying a bog standard wooden club), the Prophet may not be particularly appealing when you're starting out, but don't discount this Elden Ring class completely.

Being a Prophet comes with a couple of major perks, including high Faith stats, the Heal incantation (handy for, well, healing) and Beast Claw incantation (which can attack multiple foes at once). It probably won't be the most popular pick at launch, but it could serve you well in the long run.

Which of the Elden Ring classes will you choose?

Elden Ring Champion class

Who wouldn't want to join a class with a name as cool as Champion? With a bare-chested look that has a touch of the gladiatorial arena about it, the Champion boasts high stats in Strength and Vigour, which should come in handy for building a tank-like character that can boss your melee encounters.

To start, the Champion comes with a battle axe and a shield, as well as its Dragonfire ability that will bring fire to the battlefield. This could be a popular starter choice, we'd wager.

Elden Ring Bloody Wolf class

The Bloody Wolf is another king on the melee front, coming with high Strength stats and a very useable sword from day dot. This character class can use heavy armour, weapons and shields, which should make them handy in all sorts of scraps.

If you're picking your Elden Ring starter class purely based on looks, this eye-catching armour and sword combo could be very appealing.

Elden Ring Vagabond class

Introduced to the fold recently, the Vagabond class in Elden Ring looks like it comes with a massive sword and a tattered cloak. It's a cool look that could appeal to a lot of players.

Bandai Namco described this class as a "solid, armour-clad origin", which makes it sound like a fairly trustworthy starter class. But we don't know much about it yet, to be honest.

Elden Ring Hero class

The Elden Ring Hero class is another one that was announced much more recently than the others, so we don't know a great deal about it just yet. Their costume doesn't appear to offer much protection in the image above.

That being said, the official description from Bandai Namco describes this class as a "stalwart hero" who's "at home with a battleaxe", which does sound pretty cool.

Elden Ring Warrior class

If you like your battles to get up close and personal then you could do far worse than opting for the Warrior class.

This is great for taking on enemies at close range, and you will find that you have some pretty nifty acrobatic skills that you can use — this type of warrior is quite agile by all accounts.

You will begin with a Buckler and Medium Armour and, at default, you will be able to unleash a projectile-style sword storm attack on your foes.

Elden Ring Prisoner class

Easily the weirdest looking of the bunch, the Elden Ring Prisoner class has a disconcerting get-up with a sinister-looking one-eyed mask that feels as though it stares directly into our souls.

But terrifying imagery aside, this is a great class if you want to use some cool magic skills as the prisoner studied in glintstone sorcery. And not only that, but they spent a fair amount of time with the elite of the world before being locked behind bars. Could be a fun one! The choice of where to start, though, is fully up to you.

