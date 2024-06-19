Radahn is a demigod and Shardbearer who is just optional to fight in the game, but players will have no chance but to overcome him if they want to dive into Elden Ring’s first and only expansion pack.

We have put together all the information you need to locate and beat Radahn in Elden Ring, so roll your sleeves up and read on.

Where is Radahn in Elden Ring?

Radahn can be located at Castle Redmane in Caelid. The boss can be encountered midway through the Ranni quest, which many players may have already finished.

More like this

To be more specific, to get to Radahn you must first visit a Site of Grace called Impassable Greatbridge once you are in Caelid. Nearby, there is a portal that will let you venture into Castle Redmane where you can speak with Blaidd, who is standing in a courtyard next to a large fire. He will wish you luck, which you will inevitably need.

From there, you can enter a tournament by speaking with a man standing at the top of a flight of stairs which is attached to a stone archway. He will give you a brief history lesson after which you must leave the castle and find a portal located next to a river on the edge of the grounds.This will teleport you directly to Radahn where you will arrive at the Wailing Dunes.

If learning visually is more your thing, check out this really simple video on YouTube from Gamepillar below.

​​How to beat Radahn in Elden Ring

When you first appear at the Wailing Dunes, Radahn will start some a long way away from you and he will propel purple blasts of magic from distance in your direction. Our first tip here is to obviously roll out of the way and summon allies. Allow them a few moments to meet him in close quarters combat to keep his attention. At this point the projectiles will stop and you can use your mount to ride towards him swiftly.

Once there, focus on attacking him from behind while your comrades keep his attention from the front. The majority of his attacks can end you in one hit, so keeping a healthy distance from time to time is crucial. If you do take damage, moving out of his attacking arch to heal is best practice.

Many players who have been successful in defeating this boss have recommended using a melee weapon that can trigger the Bleed or Rot effects as well as being at least level 70 before taking on this behemoth of a foe.

YouTuber Happy Mag makes overcoming Radahn look incredibly easy in a demonstration video, which we’ve included below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.