Where is Mohg located in Elden Ring?

Mohg, the Lord of Blood is located in the Mohgwyn Palace.

There are a couple of ways to get there, with the first requiring you to obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion and use it at the Grand Lift of Rold to take you down to the Palace.

This lift will take you to the Consecrated Snowfield, and a gateway teleporter can be found northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins.

However, the Haligtree Secret Medallion is split in half and requires two pieces to be put back together. Arekkz Gaming has a good detailed guide on YouTube on where to find them, which we’ve included above.

Alternatively, you can follow the Varre quest early on in the game, which gives you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal that can teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace, but if you are at a low level, we would advise waiting until later.

Where is the right half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion?

The right-hand piece is in the possession of Albus in the Village of the Albinaurics.

You can find them by hitting a pot he is hiding in close to the Site of Grace. Be careful not to hit too many times, as you can accidentally strike Albus, causing them to be hostile.

If you do, you can kill them and still obtain the right-hand piece.

Where is the left half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion?

The left-hand piece can be found at the very end of Castle Sol on its tallest turret.

You need to work your way through the castle and take the lift up to find the right-hand piece.

There are boss fights at both of these locations, though, so be sure to have a high-level character.

How to beat Mohg in Elden Ring

During the fight, Mohg will use attacks that cause Blood Loss build-up, such as the Bloodflame attack. You will want to avoid these at all costs, as they will whittle away at your health if you don’t.

Like many Elden Ring bosses, the Mohg boss battle is split up into phases. There are two for Mohg, with the first lasting until Mohg is at 50 per cent health, before the second absolutely brutal phase begins.

During the transition, Mohg casts three red marks that appear over your character's head. When he proclaims "Nihil!", one of the marks disappears, as well as a huge chunk of your health. Countering this is key, and we’ve got two methods to do just that.

First, you want to reduce the amount of damage taken by mixing the Purifying Crystal Tear into the Flask of Wondrous Physick. This will greatly dampen the amount of hurt you will endure, and means you won’t have to heal as much.

You can also just heal in between the attacks, and this is best done by finding all the Sacred Tears to spec up your Flask of Crimson Tears to +12.

There is also Mohg’s Shackle, which allows you to pin them in place and land a critical hit. This can only be done in the first phase, however, when Mohg’s health bar is almost full, so use it as early as you can.

The Shackle can be found under a flowing pipe at the bottom of the sewers in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds.

As we mentioned earlier, Mohg loves his Bloodflame, and avoiding the pools of it is crucial.

This is easier said than done, but by freeing the camera by way of unlocking it, you can scan the battlespace far more easily and not find yourself rolling straight into them.

