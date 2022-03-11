Elden Ring Ashes of War: Where to get the best weapon & shield upgrades
Upgrade your weapons with Ashes of War to make Elden Ring that little bit more fun.
If you're looking to gain an extra edge in those tough boss battles, Elden Ring Ashes of War could be exactly what you're looking for, especially if you're looking to deal a lot of damage quickly.
Ashes of War in Elden Ring adds unique upgrades to weapons and shields, allowing you to do special things with that item in battle – you could deal different sorts of damage to your usual repertoire, for example.
Using the menu at any Site of Grace, you can add any Ash of War that you've found to any weapon or gear item that supports it. Note that you'll need the Whetstone Knife (found at the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave - here's a video guide) before you can start doing this.
In battle, you should be able to use your Ash of War by pressing the left trigger on your controller (L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox) or by pressing shift and right-click on PC.
There are plenty of options to choose from here, so where should you start? Keep on reading to learn all about the best Ashes of War in Elden Ring and where you can find them.
Best Ashes of War in Elden Ring & where to find them
Bloody Slash
- Deals a huge amount of Bleed damage (very helpful for boss battles)
- Works on most swords, except colossal weapons
- Will do more damage if you level up your Arcane stat
- Can be found relatively early in the game
- Get it by defeating an armoured knight at Fort Haight in Limgrave (video guide embedded above)
Black Flame Tornado
- Deals Flame damage in a tornado shape
- Works on most polearms and twinblades
- Get it by defeating the Godskin Duo boss battle in Crumbling Farum Azula (see video guide)
Carian Retaliation
- Fires Magic glintblades at enemies, when you deflect projectiles
- Works on small or medium shields
- Your shield will still work for normal blocking
- Buy it from Pidia at Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes (see video guide)
Lightning Ram
- Lets you do a Lightning-powered rolling attack repeatedly
- Works on all melee weapons
- Has a bleating sheep sound effect
- Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near Rampartside Path in the Altus Plateau (video guide embedded below)
Ice Spear
- Lets you throw an icy spear, inflicting Cold damage
- Works on most polearms and twinblades
- Get it by defeating a mounted knight near Gate Town Bridge (see video guide)
Mighty Shot
- Lets you fire a particularly powerful bow-and-arrow shot
- Great for ranged combat builds
- Works on light bows and longbows
- Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near the Castle Morne Rampart in the Weeping Peninsula (see video guide)
Wild Strikes
- Lets you do particularly powerful swinging attacks
- Works with axes, hammers, curved swords and greatswords (but not colossal weapons)
- Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near Stormhill Shack close to Stormveil Castle (see video guide)
Barricade Shield
- Temporarily hardens your shield, so you can deflect almost any attack
- Works on all shields
- Get it by defeating Night's Cavalry near Castle Morne Rampart in the Weeping Peninsula (see video guide)
Bloodhound’s Step
- Lets you become temporarily invisible and dodge at high speed
- Works on all melee weapons
- Get it by defeating Night's Cavalry near Lenne's Rise in Dragonbarrow (see video guide)
Sacred Blade
- Adds holy essence to your weapon and fires off a golden projectile
- Works on all melee weapons (except whips, fists and claws)
- Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave (video guide embedded below)
