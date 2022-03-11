Ashes of War in Elden Ring adds unique upgrades to weapons and shields, allowing you to do special things with that item in battle – you could deal different sorts of damage to your usual repertoire, for example.

If you're looking to gain an extra edge in those tough boss battles, Elden Ring Ashes of War could be exactly what you're looking for, especially if you're looking to deal a lot of damage quickly.

Using the menu at any Site of Grace, you can add any Ash of War that you've found to any weapon or gear item that supports it. Note that you'll need the Whetstone Knife (found at the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave - here's a video guide) before you can start doing this.

In battle, you should be able to use your Ash of War by pressing the left trigger on your controller (L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox) or by pressing shift and right-click on PC.

There are plenty of options to choose from here, so where should you start? Keep on reading to learn all about the best Ashes of War in Elden Ring and where you can find them.

Best Ashes of War in Elden Ring & where to find them

Bloody Slash

Deals a huge amount of Bleed damage (very helpful for boss battles)

damage (very helpful for boss battles) Works on most swords, except colossal weapons

Will do more damage if you level up your Arcane stat

Can be found relatively early in the game

Get it by defeating an armoured knight at Fort Haight in Limgrave (video guide embedded above)

Black Flame Tornado

Deals Flame damage in a tornado shape

damage in a tornado shape Works on most polearms and twinblades

Get it by defeating the Godskin Duo boss battle in Crumbling Farum Azula (see video guide)

Carian Retaliation

Fires Magic glintblades at enemies, when you deflect projectiles

glintblades at enemies, when you deflect projectiles Works on small or medium shields

Your shield will still work for normal blocking

Buy it from Pidia at Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes (see video guide)

Lightning Ram

Lets you do a Lightning -powered rolling attack repeatedly

-powered rolling attack repeatedly Works on all melee weapons

Has a bleating sheep sound effect

Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near Rampartside Path in the Altus Plateau (video guide embedded below)

Ice Spear

Lets you throw an icy spear, inflicting Cold damage

damage Works on most polearms and twinblades

Get it by defeating a mounted knight near Gate Town Bridge (see video guide)

Mighty Shot

Lets you fire a particularly powerful bow-and-arrow shot

Great for ranged combat builds

Works on light bows and longbows

Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near the Castle Morne Rampart in the Weeping Peninsula (see video guide)

Wild Strikes

Lets you do particularly powerful swinging attacks

Works with axes, hammers, curved swords and greatswords (but not colossal weapons)

Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near Stormhill Shack close to Stormveil Castle (see video guide)

Barricade Shield

Temporarily hardens your shield, so you can deflect almost any attack

Works on all shields

Get it by defeating Night's Cavalry near Castle Morne Rampart in the Weeping Peninsula (see video guide)

Bloodhound’s Step

Lets you become temporarily invisible and dodge at high speed

Works on all melee weapons

Get it by defeating Night's Cavalry near Lenne's Rise in Dragonbarrow (see video guide)

Sacred Blade

Adds holy essence to your weapon and fires off a golden projectile

Works on all melee weapons (except whips, fists and claws)

Get it from a Teardrop Scarab near the Third Church of Marika in Limgrave (video guide embedded below)

