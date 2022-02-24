Elden Ring achievements guide: Full list of trophies & achievements
Good luck getting them all!
Elden Ring is here and while the game is more accessible to casual gamers than the Dark Souls series, it remains a tough game to complete and that also applies to those who like to tick off every achievement or trophy that a game has to offer.
There are a ton of them in Elden Ring and, concerning for some, a lot revolves around taking out some particularly tough enemies that lay in wait to give you a run for your money.
But what are the full list of Elden Ring trophies and achievements? We have you covered with the full list below.
Full list of Elden Ring achievements/trophies
You can check out the full list of Elden Ring achievements (or trophies if you're a PlayStation person), and what you need to do in order to unlock them all, right here!
- Erdtree Aflame – Use kindling to set the Erdtree aflame - Bronze
- Great Rune – Restore the power of a Great Rune - Bronze
- Roundtable Hold – Arrive at Roundtable Hold - Bronze
- Commander Niall – Defeat Commander Niall - Bronze
- Ancestor Spirit – Defeat Ancestor Spirit - Bronze
- Elemer of the Briar – Defeat Elemer of the Briar - Bronze
- Royal Knight Loretta – Defeat Royal Knight Loretta - Bronze
- Leonine Misbegotten – Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten - Bronze
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void – Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree – Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze
- Mimic Tear – Defeat Mimic Tear - Bronze
- Mohg, the Omen – Defeat Mohg, the Omen - Bronze
- Godfrey the First Lord – Defeat Odfrey the First Lord - Bronze
- Magma Wyrm Makar – Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar - Bronze
- Goskin Noble – Defeat Goskin Noble - Bronze
- Red Wolf of Radagon – Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon - Bronze
- Margit, the Fell Omen – Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen - Bronze
- Valiant Gargoyle – Defeat Valiant Gargoyle - Bronze
- Regal Ancestor Spirit – Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit - Bronze
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella – Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella - Bronze
- Fire Giant – Defeat Fire Giant - Bronze
- Godskin Duo – Defeat Goskin Duo - Bronze
- Lichdragon Fortissax – Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax - Bronze
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon - Bronze
- Legendary Talismans – Acquire all legendary talismans - Silver
- Legendary Sorceries and Incantations – Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations - Silver
- Legendary Ashen Remains – Acquire all legendary ashen remains - Silver
- Legendary Armaments – Acquire all legendary armaments - Silver
- God-Slaying Armament – Upgrade any armament to its highest stage - Silver
- Dragonlord Placidusax – Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax - Silver
- Hoarah Loux the Warrior – Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver
- Maliketh the Black Blade – Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver
- Shardbearer Mohg – Defeat Shardbearer Mohg - Silver
- Shardbearer Malenia – Defeat Shardbearer Malenia - Silver
- Shardbearer Morgott – Defeat Shardbearer Morgott - Silver
- Shardbearer Rykard – Defeat Shardbearer Rykard - Silver
- Shardbearer Godrick – Defeat Shardbearer Godrick - Silver
- Shardbearer Radahn – Defeat Shardbearer Radahn - Silver
- Lord of Frenzied Flame – Achieve the “Lord of the Frenzied Flame” ending - Gold
- Age of the Stars – Achieve the “Age of the Stars” ending - Gold
- Elden Lord – Achieve the “Elden Lord” ending - Gold
And there is, of course, a Platinum trophy for PlayStation players for getting every single other trophy in the game - this one is aptly called Elden Ring.
You will probably have noticed that while we have the level of each trophy listed, we are still waiting to find out what the achievement scores are and we will get them added as soon as we know.
And that's your lot until the first wave of DLC rolls around - feeling confident that you can tick them all off? Best of luck to all you Elden Ring achievement hunters - you're going to need it!
