There are a ton of them in Elden Ring and, concerning for some, a lot revolves around taking out some particularly tough enemies that lay in wait to give you a run for your money.

Elden Ring is here and while the game is more accessible to casual gamers than the Dark Souls series, it remains a tough game to complete and that also applies to those who like to tick off every achievement or trophy that a game has to offer.

But what are the full list of Elden Ring trophies and achievements? We have you covered with the full list below.

Full list of Elden Ring achievements/trophies

You can check out the full list of Elden Ring achievements (or trophies if you're a PlayStation person), and what you need to do in order to unlock them all, right here!

Erdtree Aflame – Use kindling to set the Erdtree aflame - Bronze

– Use kindling to set the Erdtree aflame - Bronze Great Rune – Restore the power of a Great Rune - Bronze

– Restore the power of a Great Rune - Bronze Roundtable Hold – Arrive at Roundtable Hold - Bronze

– Arrive at Roundtable Hold - Bronze Commander Niall – Defeat Commander Niall - Bronze

– Defeat Commander Niall - Bronze Ancestor Spirit – Defeat Ancestor Spirit - Bronze

– Defeat Ancestor Spirit - Bronze Elemer of the Briar – Defeat Elemer of the Briar - Bronze

– Defeat Elemer of the Briar - Bronze Royal Knight Loretta – Defeat Royal Knight Loretta - Bronze

– Defeat Royal Knight Loretta - Bronze Leonine Misbegotten – Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten - Bronze

– Defeat the Leonine Misbegotten - Bronze Astel, Naturalborn of the Void – Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze

– Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree – Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze

– Defeat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void - Bronze Mimic Tear – Defeat Mimic Tear - Bronze

– Defeat Mimic Tear - Bronze Mohg, the Omen – Defeat Mohg, the Omen - Bronze

– Defeat Mohg, the Omen - Bronze Godfrey the First Lord – Defeat Odfrey the First Lord - Bronze

– Defeat Odfrey the First Lord - Bronze Magma Wyrm Makar – Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar - Bronze

– Defeat Magma Wyrm Makar - Bronze Goskin Noble – Defeat Goskin Noble - Bronze

– Defeat Goskin Noble - Bronze Red Wolf of Radagon – Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon - Bronze

– Defeat the Red Wolf of Radagon - Bronze Margit, the Fell Omen – Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen - Bronze

– Defeat Margit, the Fell Omen - Bronze Valiant Gargoyle – Defeat Valiant Gargoyle - Bronze

– Defeat Valiant Gargoyle - Bronze Regal Ancestor Spirit – Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit - Bronze

– Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit - Bronze Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella – Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella - Bronze

– Defeat Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella - Bronze Fire Giant – Defeat Fire Giant - Bronze

– Defeat Fire Giant - Bronze Godskin Duo – Defeat Goskin Duo - Bronze

– Defeat Goskin Duo - Bronze Lichdragon Fortissa x – Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax - Bronze

x – Defeat Lichdragon Fortissax - Bronze Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon – Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon - Bronze

– Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon - Bronze Legendary Talismans – Acquire all legendary talismans - Silver

– Acquire all legendary talismans - Silver Legendary Sorceries and Incantations – Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations - Silver

– Acquire all legendary sorceries and incantations - Silver Legendary Ashen Remains – Acquire all legendary ashen remains - Silver

– Acquire all legendary ashen remains - Silver Legendary Armaments – Acquire all legendary armaments - Silver

– Acquire all legendary armaments - Silver God-Slaying Armament – Upgrade any armament to its highest stage - Silver

– Upgrade any armament to its highest stage - Silver Dragonlord Placidusax – Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax - Silver

– Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax - Silver Hoarah Loux the Warrior – Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver

– Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver Maliketh the Black Blade – Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver

– Defeat Hoarah Loux the Warrior - Silver Shardbearer Mohg – Defeat Shardbearer Mohg - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Mohg - Silver Shardbearer Malenia – Defeat Shardbearer Malenia - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Malenia - Silver Shardbearer Morgott – Defeat Shardbearer Morgott - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Morgott - Silver Shardbearer Rykard – Defeat Shardbearer Rykard - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Rykard - Silver Shardbearer Godrick – Defeat Shardbearer Godrick - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Godrick - Silver Shardbearer Radahn – Defeat Shardbearer Radahn - Silver

– Defeat Shardbearer Radahn - Silver Lord of Frenzied Flame – Achieve the “Lord of the Frenzied Flame” ending - Gold

– Achieve the “Lord of the Frenzied Flame” ending - Gold Age of the Stars – Achieve the “Age of the Stars” ending - Gold

– Achieve the “Age of the Stars” ending - Gold Elden Lord – Achieve the “Elden Lord” ending - Gold

And there is, of course, a Platinum trophy for PlayStation players for getting every single other trophy in the game - this one is aptly called Elden Ring.

You will probably have noticed that while we have the level of each trophy listed, we are still waiting to find out what the achievement scores are and we will get them added as soon as we know.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And that's your lot until the first wave of DLC rolls around - feeling confident that you can tick them all off? Best of luck to all you Elden Ring achievement hunters - you're going to need it!

Read more on Elden Ring:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.