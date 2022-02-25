From the servers going down to the queue times being long and slow, not to mention lag and stuttering in the game itself, lovers of online games will know what to expect from any big new launch in this day and age. Whether you're playing on PC, Xbox or PlayStation, you know to expect a bumpy ride with freshly-launched titles like this.

Thousands of players around the globe are jumping into Elden Ring now that the long-awaited game has finally launched, so it's only natural that you might experience some Elden Ring server issues.

In Elden Ring's case, the error message 'network status check failed' seems to be popping up rather a lot. And so, if you want to know what that error code means and how to check the Elden Ring server status, check out our handy guide below!

Is Elden Ring down? How to check Elden Ring server status

To check whether Elden Ring is down, your best bet is to look in on the official Elden Ring Twitter account, where the developers will surely let you know if anything major is going on in terms of outages or planned maintenance.

It's also worth checking the news section on the Bandai Namco website, where the game's publishers are known to post updates on Elden Ring performance.

Elden Ring does not yet have a page on the community-created Down Detector website, where users can log their issues with popular games and services, but that same website does have a page about Dark Souls Remastered — click that link to see it.

Considering that Dark Souls and Elden Ring share a developer, one could assume that problems with one would also be reflected in the other, so that Down Detector page is another thing to bear in mind if you're worrying about the Elden Ring server status.

Elden Ring 'network status check failed' error message explained

If you're seeing the Elden Ring error message that reads 'network status check failed', you might be pleased to know that this error doesn't have anything to do with your personal console or PC.

This error message means that the Elden Ring servers are overloaded and you cannot currently be loaded into the game. There is no fix that you can deploy at your end.

To overcome this Elden Ring error message, you might want to close the game and try again in a couple of minutes. Why not make a cup of tea and then come back? Perhaps some space on the servers will have freed up by then. This will also be a nice little test for your patience, which will need to be strong for this gruelling game anyway!

