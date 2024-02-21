That's going to change today with the trailer — perhaps we'll even get a release date, at last, putting all that speculation to bed.

There's not much time to waste if you want to see the Elden Ring DLC trailer as soon as it's available, so keep on reading for all the key details!

When is the Elden Ring DLC trailer launching in UK time?

The Elden Ring DLC trailer will launch on Wednesday 21st February 2024 at 3pm UK time, the developers at FromSoftware have confirmed.

It's been two years (almost to the day) since Elden Ring originally came out, and fans have been eager to know more about this expansion ever since it was first promised.

In a few hours, we will finally have gotten a better look at the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Colour us excited to say the least.

How to watch the Elden Ring DLC trailer

The Elden Ring DLC trailer will be shown on the official Bandai Namco Europe YouTube account, with the game's publisher on hosting duties this time.

At the time of writing, there are 28,000 people staring at the YouTube holding page and eagerly anticipating the trailer's arrival. The chat is popping off nice and early.

That's right, folks — the video link has already been put online for the Elden Ring DLC trailer, and now fans are just waiting for the actual video to appear on that placeholder feed!

The video player below should be the right place to look at 3pm GMT when the trailer is revealed at long last. Take a look below when the time is right:

