Elden Ring system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
Planning to play Elden Ring on PC? Here are the details you need to know.
We are getting very close to losing ourselves in what looks to be an epic game in Elden Ring and, after a couple of delays, the game is finally set to be released on Friday 25th February 2022.
With a very Dark Souls feel to the proceedings, it is fully expected, and it seems to be the case from what we have seen so far, that this will be a grim and brutal story with some tough gameplay to match.
But for those of you wanting to play it on PC, what are the Elden Ring PC requirements that you need to know? Here they are below, so make sure you have a decent amount of space set aside for it.
Elden Ring PC requirements
Elden Ring System Requirements (Minimum)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300
- CPU SPEED: Info
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 7 SP1
- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB
Elden Ring Recommended Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
- CPU SPEED: Info
- RAM: 12 GB
- OS: Windows 10
- VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
- FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB
That’s the ins and outs of playing Elden Ring on PC, but the game is also coming to consoles too. Both the PS4 and the PS5 will be home to it, while it is also making itself at home on the Xbox Series X/S as well as the previous range of Xbox One consoles – so plenty of ways to be able to play!
