Elden Ring system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs

With a very Dark Souls feel to the proceedings, it is fully expected, and it seems to be the case from what we have seen so far, that this will be a grim and brutal story with some tough gameplay to match.

We are getting very close to losing ourselves in what looks to be an epic game in Elden Ring and, after a couple of delays, the game is finally set to be released on Friday 25th February 2022.

But for those of you wanting to play it on PC, what are the Elden Ring PC requirements that you need to know? Here they are below, so make sure you have a decent amount of space set aside for it.

Elden Ring PC requirements

Elden Ring System Requirements (Minimum)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Elden Ring Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

That’s the ins and outs of playing Elden Ring on PC, but the game is also coming to consoles too. Both the PS4 and the PS5 will be home to it, while it is also making itself at home on the Xbox Series X/S as well as the previous range of Xbox One consoles – so plenty of ways to be able to play!

