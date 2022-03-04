Something that will help you on your epic quest are smithing stones, but you will need to know where to look, and what enemies to kill if you want to get your hands on them.

The long-awaited Elden Ring is here and is just as all-consuming as we heard it would be, especially because it doesn't do much to push you towards helpful items or locations. For example, you might be wondering where to find smithing stones in the game.

Get 16% off Elden Ring at Fanatical - now just £41.99

Here is everything that you need to know about smithing stones in Elden Ring.

What are smithing stones in Elden Ring?

In Elden Ring, smithing stones are items that you use to upgrade your weapons (or armaments, as the game likes to call them) and gear.

You can use smithing stones at a Smithing Table (like the one in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave) or with a Master Smith (like the troll-like dude at Roundtable Hold).

This is a great way to boost your stats up a little more, which is certainly needed with some of the enemies you come up against even very early on. There are two types to be aware of — regular smithing stones and sombre smithing stones — and they each have their own rank as well.

So, for example, your weapon can be increased to a to a +3 effect with a Level 1 Smithing Stone, and the increase is higher depending on the stone. If you are struggling with a boss battle, seeking out a smithing stone is a great idea.

If you're not sure which type of smithing stone you need to upgrade your weapon, visit the Smithing Table at the Church of Elleh and hover over the weapon you want to beef up. It should tell you on the screen which kind of smithing stone you need and how many of them are required (with the number you already possess).

Do enemies drop smithing stones in Elden Ring?

Yes, lots of different enemies will drop smithing stones if you defeat them in Elden Ring, allowing you to loot that handy item from their corpse. The following enemies have been confirmed to drop smithing stones from time to time:

Raya Lucarian Soldiers, Liurnia - Smithing Stone 1

Stone Diggers at Ravine-Veiled Village, Liurnia - Smithing Stone 4

Bladed Lion, Stormveil Castle - Somber Smithing Stone 1 (One time only)

Glintstone Diggers at Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel - Somber Smithing Stone 2

Giant Hands at Caria Manor, Liurnia - Somber Smithing Stone 2

Bladed Lions, Caelid - Somber Smithing Stone 4 (One time only)

Fallingstar Beast, Caelid - Smithing Stone 7, Somber Smithing Stone 6 (One time only)

White Dragon, Crumbling Farum Azula - Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

There may well be more to add to the list here and if we stumble across any other generous vanquished foes we will let you know.

Keep in mind that powering up the Arcane attribute (in the 'Level Up' menu at any Site of Grace) will boost your odds of finding smithing stones, as will using consumables that boost Discovery (like the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot that you should be able to loot at Stormveil Castle).

Latest deals

Where to buy smithing stones in Elden Ring

You could be searching for a while to find an enemy that could give you a smithing stone, so it is handy that you can buy them - you just need to know where to head. Plus, you'll need to unlock the ability to buy said items.

How to buy smithing stone 1 and 2 in Elden Ring

To unlock the ability to buy smithing stone 1 and smithing stone 2, first you need to put in some legwork. Head to the Site of Grace called Academy Gate Town that can be found around the Liurnia of the Lakes in the marshland area. Head north from there, keep following the cliffs and eventually you will come across the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel.

Head to the bottom of said tunnel and be ready for a boss fight — so make sure your character is tough enough to handle one — and when you defeat that fearsome foe, you will get the Smithing-Stone Miner's Bell Bearing for your troubles.

Now make your way back to Roundtable Hold and have a chat with the Maiden Husks (those two old cronies in one of the side rooms). Select the option 'give bell bearing' from their menu.

When you give them the item you've just picked up, you'll unlock the ability to buy smithing stone 1 and smithing stone 2 from their inventory any time you're in the area.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to buy smithing stone 3 and smithing stone 4 in Elden Ring

This time, you need to head to the Sealed Tunnel that is positioned on the map between Liurnia and Altus Plateau (just to the left of the semi-circular area that looks a bit like an old amphitheatre on the map). There's a Site of Grace right here.

Just next to the Site of Grace you'll find a secret path to take. If you whack the wall and keep on walking, rolling through some random debris on the way, you'll eventually uncover an item called Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2.

Give this second ball bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold, and they'll permanently add smithing stone 3 and smithing stone 4 to their inventory for you to buy at any time you can afford to do so.

How to buy smithing stone 5, smithing stone 6, smithing stone 7, smithing stone 8 in Elden Ring

You get the gist now, right? The easiest way to buy smithing stones in Elden Ring is to find the relevant ball bearing, give it to the Twin Maiden Husks, and then buy said smithing stone from their inventory.

Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 will add smiting stone 5 and smithing stone 6 to their shop, and you'll find that ball bearing down some stairs at Zamor Ruins (way up in the north of the game's map).

Smithing Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 will enable you to buy smithing stone 7 and smithing stone 8, and you'll receive it by defeating the Godskin Duo boss fight at Crumbling Farum Azula (which you won't be able to reach until quite late in the game).

How to get somber smithing stones in Elden Ring

Somber smithing stone 1 and somber smithing stone 2 can be bought from Smithing Master Iji in Lirunia. You should run into him naturally near the Site of Grace named Road to the Manor.

Somber smithing stone 3 and somber smithing stone 4 can be bought from the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold (if you bring them the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2, which will be dropped by a pair of Crystalin bosses at the Site of Grace named Altus Tunnel).

You'll be able to buy somber smithing stone 5 and somber smithing stone 6 after you bring Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 to the Twin Maiden Husks. This particular ball bearing can be found on a corpse near the Site of Grace named First Church of Marika.

Somber smithing stone 7 and somber smithing stone 8 can be bought from the Twin Maiden Husks after you bring them Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 - that ball bearing is found very late in the game near a Site of Grace named Tempest Facing Balcony (up in the Crumbling Farum Azula area of the map).

Note: you cannot buy somber smithing stone 9 in Elden Ring, but you can find it the Divine Tower of Caelid. Just below that landmark on the map is a cliffside path, that leads you to a pile of corpses. Loot them all and you should find somber smithing stone 9.

Read more on Elden Ring:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.