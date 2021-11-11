Elden Ring demo: Network Test sign up, multiplayer & beta details

An Elden Ring demo has been announced, with this beta period – also known as the Elden Ring Network Test – meaning that some lucky players will not have to wait for the Elden Ring release date to try the game out.

One of the interesting things about the Elden Ring demo is that it seems to have raised some questions – is Elden Ring multiplayer? Is Elden Ring a co-op game? How does one sign up for the Elden Ring network test? Is there character creation in the Elden Ring demo? What does the Elden Ring map look like?

We’re going to try and answer all those questions for you now, so keep on reading while we break it all down and help you get ready for the Elden Ring demo.

Elden Ring demo

Publishers Bandai Namco announced the Elden Ring demo on its official website, saying, “Selected fans will be able to experience the opening hours of the long-awaited title to get a hands-on glimpse at what the full game will have to offer while assisting the development team in testing the game’s online servers ahead of its release date.”

The Elden Ring website has also explained that this demo, the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, has several goals: to test out the game’s multiplayer capabilities, to “verify the overall game balance”, to give the servers some testing, and to generally see how the gameplay is looking.

Elden Ring Network Test sign up

You can sign up for the Elden Ring demo on the Elden Ring Network Test webpage. Just click that link and you should see a big green button that says ‘Apply for Network Test’. When you press that, a load of extra information will appear, but you should be able to scroll down and select which platform you want to play Elden Ring on.

Elden Ring demo platforms

The Elden Ring demo will take place on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

But is the Elden Ring demo available on PC? No, it is not. Only console players seem to be invited this time around, but we’ll be sure to let you know if that changes.

Elden Ring demo dates

The Elden Ring demo will take place on five different dates, with the game’s official website confirming the following sessions. The times were given in the Japanese time zone, but we’ve translated them into UK time in brackets:

Session 1: Friday, November 12, 8pm – 11 pm JST (11 am – 2pm GMT in the UK)

Friday, November 12, 8pm – 11 pm JST (11 am – 2pm GMT in the UK) Session 2: Saturday, November 13, 12 pm – 3 pm JST (3 am – 6 am in the UK)

Saturday, November 13, 12 pm – 3 pm JST (3 am – 6 am in the UK) Session 3: Sunday, November 14, 4 am – 7 am JST (7 pm – 10 pm in the UK)

Sunday, November 14, 4 am – 7 am JST (7 pm – 10 pm in the UK) Session 4: Sunday, November 14, 8pm – 11 pm JST (11 am – 2pm GMT in the UK)

Sunday, November 14, 8pm – 11 pm JST (11 am – 2pm GMT in the UK) Session 5: Monday, November 15, 12 pm – 3 pm JST (3 am – 6 am in the UK)

Elden Ring multiplayer

Is Elden Ring multiplayer? Yes, it is! As the eagle-eyed fans on the Elden Ring Wiki have known for a while, there will indeed be multiplayer gameplay in Elden Ring, including a number of different options for linking up with other players.

There will be an option for cooperative play with friends and you will also be able to compete against your pals if you’d prefer – that’s because both PvP (player versus player) and PvE (player versus enemy) will be supported.

In PvP, you’ll invade other people’s games and try to stop them (or vice versa). But what if you want to be a help rather than a hindrance?

Elden Ring co-op

How will co-op work in Elden Ring? Not too differently to the way it works in the Souls games, it would seem, judging by the early demo write-ups that are now appearing online.

You will be able to use something called a Group Password to link your game with those of your friends. And then, when you’re in the game, you’ll use summoning symbols to call upon your pals for assistance. They will be able to spawn into your world and help you out.

Elden Ring map

The Elden Ring map is your guide to the game’s vast open world, and players from the demo have revealed how it works – basically, you’ll gradually piece the map together by collecting map fragments.

If you’re looking for somewhere to save your game in Elden Ring, you’ll want to ping Sites of Grace on the map – these important spots will allow you to save and furnish you with extra bits of advice.

Elden Ring character creation

One thing you can’t do in the Elden Ring demo is character creation. The developers confirmed that everyone in the Closed Network Test will receive a “pre-set player character” to play with. In the finished game, though, we understand that character creation will be featured.

The Elden Ring character classes that you can choose from in the demo are Prophet, Enchanted Knight, Warrior, Champion and Bloody Wolf. Which one will you choose?

Elden Ring demo gameplay

Thanks to the Elden Ring demo, lots of new Elden Ring gameplay footage is now making the rounds online. Take a look at the video below, for example, where you can see the first 19 minutes of the game:

