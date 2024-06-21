With a whole new world to explore with the Land of Shadow, loads of new weapons, and plenty of new enemies, fans won't be disappointed.

Speaking of enemies, who is Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss? If you've already stormed through the DLC, you might find yourself up against a familiar foe...

Let's take a look at the best tactics for beating them... again. Spoilers ahead!

More like this

Who is Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss?

As you'll need to have beaten him in the base game to play Shadow of the Erdtree, he won't be a stranger to you. The final boss of the DLC is none other than Radahn. Again.

Check out our guide to fighting him in the base game now. However, we can't promise the same rules will apply now...

How to reach the final boss in the Elden Ring DLC

As Radahn is the final boss, you'll need to get through a large chunk of the DLC before you can face him.

You'll need to defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud, and then burn the sealing tree by using Messmer's Kindling. This should reveal the final dungeon, Enir-Ilim.

Radahn is within!

How to beat Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss

For a visual guide, check out the video from YouTube Channel PowerPyx below:

So, how do we beat Radahn for the second time? As we've hinted, it's not quite the same as the first time around...

Firstly, as you can see in the PowerPyx video, make sure you summon Ansbach and Thiollier if you can. They'll make the battle a lot easier.

Radahn was the hardest boss in the base game, and he's not exactly a walk in the park in Shadow of the Erdtree. It's worth mentioning that there are two phases, too, so keep on your toes after the midway cutscene.

One he's done, touch the memory to trigger a cutscene.

Good luck!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.